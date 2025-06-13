Ravens DT Primed to Realize Pro Bowl Potential
The hype train for Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones continued to gain momentum on Wednesday when pass rush coach Chuck Smith stepped to the podium and heaped praise and heightened expectations on the fourth-year pro heading into the final year of his rookie deal.
Despite battling through an ankle injury for part of last season, the 2022 third-rounder still managed to post a career-high 42 total tackles including four for a loss, a sack, four quarterback hits and played a career-high 600 defensive snaps. When he was healthy, he was a dominant force against both the run and as an interior pass rusher and Smith believes he is already one of the best players at his position in the league.
"Travis Jones is a pass rusher that I'll put out there one-on-one with 95% of the offensive guards in the league, and they can't block him," Smith said. "Travis Jones is getting ready to be one of the best interior rushers in the game. Last year, when he was healthy, he was one of the best interior rushers in the game. The film doesn't lie, nor does the respect he has from the other teams."
Smith is a renowned pass rush specialist who worked with and helped elevate the skills of many of the best interior and edge rushers in the league before being brought on the Ravens staff as a full-time coach. He has been working with the team's front seven players closely over the past two years and is impressed by all of the moves and counters Jones has developed over that span.
"[Jones] does a chop drive. He can do a hump; he can do long arms; he can do everything," Smith said.
Both Jones and his direct position coach, Dennis Johnson, spoke with the media earlier in the week and expressed that consistency in his technique is the key to him taking the next step in his maturation as a disruptive playmaker. Smith is confident that he'll be able to put it all together and start receiving the individual accolades that reflect his talent and impact.
"If things go the way I see it for Travis Jones, and the way I think the overview of our team goes, Travis Jones has a chance to be a Pro Bowler," Smith said. "He's as good as any defensive lineman [or] nose guard in the National Football League, and I think this year – when he stays healthy the entire season – I think he'll prove it and put it on tape."
