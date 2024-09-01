Ravens Predicted to Land Pro Bowl Edge Rusher
The NFL trade stoves are still burning hot even just a few days before the regular season, and the Baltimore Ravens may be could be in the mix.
Every team has some notable holes, even a contending team like Baltimore. The offensive line is a notable point of concern, but on the other side of the ball, edge rusher could be a position of weakness as well. Aside from veteran Kyle Van Noy and maybe Odafe Oweh, the group is very young and unproven.
If the Ravens want to add some help on the edge before the season, then there may be an opportunity to do so. In a recent "bold" trade proposal by Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine, the Ravens land two-time Pro Bowl selection Haason Reddick from the New York Jets.
"It's a stand still that doesn't seem to have a positive end in sight," Ballentine writes. "Trading him [Reddick] to a team that is willing to give him an extension might be the best way forward. The Ravens should be on the short list of teams who would be willing to do that. They are coming off of a great season in 2023, but they have a clear need for an edge rusher. Perhaps exchanging an unproven young player like David Ojabo for someone who can help right away would be appealing.
"Jadeveon Clowney was second on the team in sacks last season, but he left for Carolina in free agency. Reddick would be an immediate double-digit sack threat with Justin Madubuike."
Earlier in the offseason, the Jets acquired Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, but they did so without an extension in place. That decision has backfired, as he still held out with the Jets and requested another trade on August 12. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the team will not trade Reddick, but it's just an ugly situation all around.
It's clear that Reddick won't be happy until he gets a new deal, and that's what makes such a proposal difficult for Baltimore. The Ravens already has a lot of cap tied up in the future, so adding another massive contract would be challenging. Reddick's cap hit this season is surprisingly only $750,000 this season, which would make him great as a one-year "rental," but he understandably wants security in the future.
Maybe not the most plausible trade for the Ravens, but we wouldn't completely rule it out.
