Ravens Named NFL's Best Team
The Baltimore Ravens may have fallen short this past season in the Divisional Round, but they are still considered to be one of the best teams in the NFL.
Though the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs made it all the way to the Super Bowl and the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills were one win away, Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron believes that the Ravens are the best team in the league.
"After falling short of capitalizing on a historic season from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens made two critical moves—retaining talent and addressing a glaring offensive hole. They re-signed Ronnie Stanley, the top pending free-agent tackle, and added veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to bolster the passing attack," Cameron writes.
"With a strong defensive foundation and an offense led by the highest-graded quarterback and running back tandem in the NFL, Baltimore is positioned to take the next step in the postseason."
The Ravens haven't done much in free agency to upgrade their roster apart from signing DeAndre Hopkins, who is expected to be the team's No. 3 receiver. However, they re-signed Ronnie Stanley and completed the biggest priority in the offseason for their plans.
The Ravens have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, both at the top of the depth chart and with developmental projects.
On top of that, the Ravens have 11 picks to work with in next month's draft, and they are expected to add several high-potential pieces to their program.
There's a lot to like about the Ravens now, and there's no reason to believe that they cannot be competing for a Super Bowl once again next season with all of the other AFC juggernauts that have become rivals over the past few years.
