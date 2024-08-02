Justice Hill Still Holds Key Role in Ravens Offense
Justice Hill may not be the most recognizable player on the Baltimore Ravens' offense, but the sixth-year running back is still an important cog in the machine.
Even with the addition of former Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, head coach John Harbaugh still expects Hill - who set career-highs in carries (84), yards (387) and touchdowns (three) last season - to play a key role in the ground game.
"The evolution of Justice [Hill] as a player is that this guy has become a starting [running] back in the National Football League," Harbaugh told reporters. "He is a high-caliber running back. So, to have him along Derrick [Henry], along with the young guys, it's really great. He's going to give us a little different style than Derrick Henry. I see him as a starter. I think he's going to play a lot and kind of do it his way."
While Henry is expected to be the workhorse, he can't do it all by himself, especially at 30 years old. That's where Hill comes in as the presumptive No. 2 back, at least to start the season.
Keaton Mitchell, who showed strong potential as a rookie, is currently recovering from a torn ACL. There's also second-year running back Owen Wright and rookie Rasheen Ali, but their complete lack of in-game experience is a concern.
For now, it seems that the No. 2 running back job is Hill's to lose, and the fact that he plays special teams is only a boost to his chances.
"You just work hard, you just enjoy the process, and that's what I've been doing since I've been here," Hill said. "I mean, obviously, everybody would want to come in and be a starter right off the bat, but everybody has a different journey, and I've just been enjoying my journey. I'm getting better every year, and I've just been enjoying just doing that. And so, just to hear that, that means a lot, but we've still got a lot more to do, and I just want to go out there and prove everybody right."
