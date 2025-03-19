Ravens Propose Change to Kicking Procedure
While the Baltimore Ravens don't know who will be kicking for them next season, they would like to see a change to kicking procedures around the league.
The Ravens are one of seven teams to submit a resolution proposal to allow teams to prepare kicking footballs, known as K-Balls, before game day, similar to the process for preparing game footballs. The current rule states that teams must prepare K-Balls during a 60-minute period on game day and deliver three of them to officials for use in the game.
Other teams to submit the resolution proposal include the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings.
The seven teams argued that the proposal would "eliminate a burdensome and unnecessary process on game day," per the Ravens' website. Teams would still submit three K-Balls to officials before kickoff and the officials would inspect them as they do with quarterback balls.
In order to pass, any change would need 24 of the 32 teams to vote in its favor. With seven teams already in favor from the proposal, it seems like this change has a good chance to pass.
As mentioned previously, however, the Ravens have far greater questions to answer on special teams.
Sixteen Baltimore-area massage therapists have accused Justin Tucker, who's been the Ravens' kicker since his rookie season in 2012, of inappropriate sexual behavior during sessions that took place from 2012-16. The NFL is currently investigating those allegations, and the Ravens intend to wait for that investigation to conclude before making any final decisions.
In the meantime, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Baltimore is looking at kickers in the upcoming NFL Draft.
