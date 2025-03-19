Ravens Mock Draft: Star Safety, Sneaky WR Selected Early
The Baltimore Ravens have a well-rounded roster with few holes or weaknesses. There are areas that need to be addressed. However, to label any of them as ‘glaring needs’ would be overly dramatic.
It’s why the Ravens can simply roll out a best-player-available approach when making many of the 11 selections available. Our seven-round NFL Mock Draft is laid out below.
Round 1, Pick 27
- S Malaki Starks (Georgia)
Not only is Malaki Starks among the very best safeties in the draft class, he could play free safety, strong safety, and/or nickel. That position versatility adds to an already high-value, an SEC star capable of starting right away alongside Kyle Hamilton, a fellow Peach State product.
Round 2, Pick 59
- IOL Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona)
After losing Patrick Mekari, the Ravens could use help inside at guard with young players in the two-deep. Jonah Savaiinaea is one of the better interior O-Linemen available this year, and he’ll bring excellent size to the table at 6-5, 336. He should immediately strengthen the guard rotation.
Round 3, Pick 91
- WR Xavier Restrepo (Miami)
Why Xavier Restrepo in the third round? A total of 154 catches for 2,219 and 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons. That’s why. This would add an electric playmaker to the slot offensively.
Round 4, Pick 129
- CB Denzel Burke (Ohio State)
It’s the type of deep cornerbacks class where a team can pick up a prospect on Day Three who played 51 games at Ohio State before recording a 4.48 at the NFL Combine. Denzel Burke would add much-needed competition at field and slot corner.
Round 4, Pick 136
- Edge Ashton Gillotte (Louisville)
At 6-foot-3 and 264 pounds and a unique combination of quickness and strength, Ashton Gillotte was an asset in Louisville, capable of playing edge, strong-side end, and interior roles. Capable of being a quality rotational lineman in Baltimore, he marked 26.5 sacks, 131 total tackles, and 41 tackles for loss across 51 games for the Cardinals.
Round 5, Pick 176
- LB Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia)
Georgia produces excellent linebackers. Smael Mondon Jr. has exceptional athleticism, clocking in the 4.5s at the combine.
Although his college career was marked by injuries, his presence was felt every time he stepped on the field, a versatile ‘backer with speed. Baltimore lost multiple linebackers through free agency, so Mondon Jr. is a smart pickup here.
Round 6, Pick 183
- OT Chase Lundt (Connecticut)
With Ronnie Stanley re-signed and set for multiple seasons in Baltimore moving forward, it presents an opportunity to bring in a young tackle with high development upside.
That’s precisely the word going around about 6-foot-8, 305-pound Chad Lundt. If he continues to ascend, he could prove to be an absolute steal a few years from now in a purple and black uniform.
Round 6, Pick 203
- LB Jack Kiser (Notre Dame)
Again, the Ravens lost multiple linebackers through free agency. In Jack Kiser, the defense adds an extremely well-rounded player, a heady and competitive football player who does all the right things. It’s worth noting that Notre Dame products of Notre Dame worked out well for the Ravens in standouts Kyle Hamilton and Ronnie Stanley.
Round 6, Pick 210
- RB Damien Martinez (Miami)
Is running back a particularly important need this off-season? Nope.
Could Damien Martinez add quality competition in the backfield in the form of a high-workload and well-rounded running back? Yep.
Round 6, Pick 212
- QB Riley Leonard (Notre Dame)
In this draft class, there should be multiple high-quality quarterbacks available deep into Day Three. That includes Riley Leonard who has a similar style compared to Lamar Jackson, a dual-threat quarterback with size.
Leonard is an ideal apprentice to work under Jackson. He’s a leader and an excellent locker room presence.
Round 6, Pick 243
- S Craig Woodson (Cal)
While Malaki Starks scratched the itch in the back end of the Baltimore defense at No. 27, Craig Woodson played excellent football at Cal last season.
He notched 225 total tackles, 152 solo takedowns, 14 pass breakups, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles over the last three years of his five seasons in Berkeley. This could prove to be a steal, and like Starks, Woodson could play multiple roles.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!