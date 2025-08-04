Ravens Provide Update on Injured Rookie
Every member of the Baltimore Ravens' 11-man 2025 NFL Draft class has taken the field in some capacity aside from just an observer since joining the team, with the exception of offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr., who they selected No. 91 overall in the third round out of LSU.
The former SEC standout remains on the Non-Football Injury list through the first couple of weeks of training camp as he continues to recover from a shoulder labrum injury that the team was aware of prior to drafting him, but was still willing to wait for him to heal fully. When asked if Jones is getting close to being able to join his fellow rookies and the rest of his teammates on the field following Sunday's open stadium practice, head coach John Harbaugh answered "yes." Still, the ultimate decision is not up to him or the player.
"It's all up to the doctors," Harbaugh said. "We were thinking mid camp, but until they say, until the doctor says [Jones is] cleared, he's not cleared. So, I know you ask about that. I'm like, yes, Emery Jones. But until he's out there [actually practicing], he's not out there, in my mind."
Even though he can't be out on the gridiron grinding with his teammates, Harbaugh shared that Jones is still working hard by being an active participant in position meetings, which will help shorten his learning curve for when he inevitably gets to see he field.
"He's very determined," Harbaugh said. "He's probably a little frustrated because I think he wants to get out there, but the doctors have to do what they think is right, and when they clear him, he'll be out there."
Back in early May, when Harbaugh first revealed the original timeline for Jones' recovery, he estimated that it'd be for "a little while" with the start of training camp or a little bit sooner being a possibility.
"If he can do it, we'll do it but I'm not thinking about pushing it there if it's not totally ready," Harbaugh said after rookie minicamp.
When the Ravens drafted Jones Jr, they shared their vision for him was providing quality depth at multiple positions following a pair of key departures in free agency when versatile veteran Patrick Mekari signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Josh Jones signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
"We see him as a possible swing guy," Harbaugh said in a post-draft press conference. "That's why I thought the pick was so good that [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] made. He's got the chance to be a swing backup tackle for us right away, but he also has a chance to go in there at guard and play. So, we're going to put him in at guard too, see how he does, and just get a feel for him once he starts practicing, get a feel for where he can help us, and we think he play guard and tackle."
The Ravens are set at both tackle spots with starters Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten. Their primary backups, as listed on the first depth chart that was announced Sunday, are veteran Joseph Noteboom and fifth-round rookie Cason Vinson, both of whom are healthy and have had a lot more time on task than Jones Jr.
Although tackle is his more natural position, given that he started 36 of his 38 career games as the right bookend for the Tigers, whenever Jones Jr. hits the practice field, learning how to play on the interior at guard will most likely be his priority because it is the position where he has the least amount of experience. The Ravens believe he plays the type of tenacity and power that they look for in all their linemen, regardless of position.
"His attitude, his demeanor, his explosion, physicality," DeCosta said about watching Jones Jr. at the 2025 Senior Bowl. "He's the guy that, when we left, I just thought, 'You know what? This guy would have a chance of being pretty good for us."
It's too late for him to emerge as a dark horse to win the starting left guard job as the Ravens would like to have it settled following the preseason opener this Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts, and third-year pro Andrew Vorhees "is in the lead," according to Harbaugh. However, Jones Jr. could still seize one of the reserve primary back spots at guard, where fifth-year veteran Ben Cleveland and second-year undrafted free agent Darrian Dalcourt are listed behind Vorhees and fourth-year pro Daniel Faalele.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!