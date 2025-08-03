Ravens Have Clear Leader in OL Competition
The Baltimore Ravens are returning all but one member of their starting offense from the end of the 2024 season, with the lone exception being veteran offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who departed in free agency. He opened as the starter at right tackle in a two-man rotation and finished as the full-time starter at left guard.
With the versatile former undrafted gem turned utility lineman slated to start down in Duval County for the Jacksonville Jaguars this year, the Ravens have just one starting spot up for grabs on their starting offensive line, which is a far cry from having three this time last year. Earlier this offseason, offensive line coach George Warhop revealed that the two frontrunners in contention for the starting left guard job are third-year pro Andrew Vorhees and fifth-year veteran Ben Cleveland.
On Thursday, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken shared that the two are engaged in a "great battle."
"We've got talent there, that's why you draft O-linemen and let them develop," Monken said. "Hopefully, you have the ability that when you lose guys, which we have, you've got guys ready to go in there and play at a really high level."
When speaking to reporters after Saturday's practice, head coach John Harbaugh didn't just reveal who is leading the competition. He also shared the timeline by which the coaching staff would like and will probably make a determination on the winner following next week's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
"I want to have it settled now, today, but I think we'll know by the end of this next game, probably," Harbaugh said. "Andrew Vorhees is in the lead. Something would have to change. I will say, with Ben [Cleveland], he'll tell you, the first, three or four days didn't look too good. Then, the next three or four days looked really good, so [that's] good for Ben. Andrew has looked good all the way through, so he's in the lead at this point."
Typically, most coaches, but especially Harbaugh historically, aren't as straightforward and forthcoming with such declarations during training camp for several reasons. Chief among them is that they don't want to give up any semblance of a competitive advantage for the early-season opponents. They also don't want one player thinking they already have a role and roster spot secured, which could affect their approach towards practice and the preseason because they believe the battle is already over.
Vorhees is technically the incumbent, given that he competed for and won this starting spot to open last season before an ankle injury he suffered paved the way for Mekari to permanently replace him. It was the 2023 seventh-rounders' rookie season essentially because he spent his entire first year in the league rehabilitating from a torn ACL he suffered during the pre-draft process that caused him to go from a Day 2 lock to nearly going undrafted before the Ravens traded back in to select the former USC Trojan. When he did get another chance to see extended playing time in the regular season finale, he played well.
Cleveland has been in line and competed for a starting guard spot every year he's been in the league, beginning with the left side for the first three, the right last year and now back on the left. While he lost each of those previous battles and appears poised to do so for the fifth time in a row, the 2021 third-rounder has provided quality depth and mostly played exceptionally well when called upon to start as a result of injury or rest.
Whoever the winner ultimately ends up being, they'll be primed to succeed sandwiched between a pair of multi-time Pro Bowlers in center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. All hope will not be lost for the loser either, as the Ravens still need quality backups who are always one injury away from being starters, and they both fit that criteria.
