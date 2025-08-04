Ravens' 2018 Draft Class Makes NFL History

The Ravens’ 2018 draft now has generated more money in future contracts than any draft class in NFL history.



🏈Hayden Hurst (1st round, 25th overall): $7.25M avg

🏈Lamar Jackson (1st round, 32nd overall): $52M avg

🏈Orlando Brown Jr. (3rd round, 83rd overall): $16M avg

🏈Mark… pic.twitter.com/HRkRlhdD6K