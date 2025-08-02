Raven Country

The Baltimore Ravens are locked and loaded and ready to embark on another campaign, hoping to finally get over the hump in the AFC and get to the Super Bowl. And while Baltimore has all of their stars set for the 2025 season, and have built one of the best rosters in the NFL, they are still making additions to their roster as preseason approaches.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ravens are signing former Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson.

Johnson made a name for himself back in 2021 with the Browns, rushing for 534 yards and three touchdowns on over five yards per carry. He's spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in 31 games over the last two years.

Looking at the Ravens' depth chart, Johnson will have somewhat of an uphill battle to earn a big part in the running back rotation. Derrick Henry is obviously the top back, coming off over 1,900 yards in 2024. Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell also have their own respective roles seemingly locked down as the team's No. 2 and No. 3 backs. If the Ravens keep four running backs, though, Johnson could find himself in that role.

