Ravens Rookie RB Could Make NFL Debut
The Baltimore Ravens have been running a two-man show in the backfield this season, and to be fair, that's all they've really needed.
Of course, Derrick Henry has been the star of the show, rushing for 572 yards and six touchdowns to show he's still arguably the best back in the league. Don't sleep on Justice Hill, though, who's putting in work as a receiving back early in the season. Together, they've helped the offense thrive and become one of the best in the league.
Still, the Ravens typically like to have a third running back active on game days for special teams purposes, usually elevating a player from the practice squad. John Kelly filled that role early in the season and Chris Collier more recently, but the former was released weeks ago and the latter is now out of practice squad elevations.
With the practice squad not much of an option, the Ravens could look to other options for their No. 3 running back role. Luckily for them, rookie Rasheen Ali is getting healthy at just the right time and could make his regular-season debut as early as Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
"It's definitely a possibility," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday. "He's practiced [in] full, so we'll see where we go with that. We have a plan, and it'll be obviously announced when we get to Saturday with the reporting of the elevations and all of that."
Ali, a fifth-round pick out of Marshall, suffered a neck injury during the preseason and began the regular season on injured reserve. He's been making good progress since the Ravens opened his 21-day return window, and he practiced in full this entire week.
Although Ali would probably be a special teams player when he plays, he is capable of contributing on the ground. He rushed for 1,135 yards and 15 touchdowns last season at Marshall, as well as 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021. Obviously, the NFL is a huge step up in competition, but it's worth noting regardless.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!