Ravens OC Doesn't Care About Distribution
The "pick-your-poison" nature of the Baltimore Ravens offense, as star quarterback Lamar Jackson previously described it, was on full display in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Not in the sense of the run and pass games boh thriving, but in the sense that all their weapons got a chance to shine.
Nine different players caught a pass on the day, a season-high for Baltimore. Zay Flowers led the way with seven receptions for 111 yards, but Charlie Kolar, traditionally a blocking tigh end, was the bigger story with three receptions for 64 yards and his first NFL touchdown.
The Ravens loved getting production from so many different players, but in the grand scheme of things, they aren't necessarily committed to spreading the ball around.
"I really don't care. I love that our guys touch the ball, [but] what really matters is that we score points," offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters. "I don't always control that, but I did tell the players, I do truly understand skill players and their value of being able to touch the ball [and] being able to contribute in that way. Is it great for us moving forward? [With] morale, practice [and] opportunities, of course.
"But ultimately, sometimes the ball finds them, sometimes situations find them, sometimes personnel groupings find them. It gets them in a certain look that finds a player."
Baltimore doesn't really have one weapon that stands head and shoulders above the rest, especially with Mark Andrews taking on a reduced role this season. The run-heavy offense allows the Ravens to get away with that more than any other team, and adding a superstar pass-catcher could even muddy the identity the Ravens have built up.
With that context, a "by committee" approach works very well. That said, they're still going to prioritize getting the ball to their best playmakers whenever they can.
