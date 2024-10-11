Commanders' Jayden Daniels Addresses Ravens Defense
Another difficult task lies ahead for the Baltimore Ravens defense.
Baltimore faces a Washington Commanders offense led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels that has been among the league's best, leading the NFL in points per game (31) through the first five weeks of the season. While Daniels has gotten off to a red-hot start to his NFL career and is the current frontrunner to win the NFC's Offensive Rookie of the Year, he's more than aware of the challenge that the Ravens defense can pose.
"Very physical team," Daniels said. "They go out there and they're going to hit you in your mouth so you better have your chin strap on."
Through five games, Daniels has thrown for 1,141 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also run 300 yards and four touchdowns.
The Ravens' defense has had their fair share of ups and downs this season. They played the leading team in points per game at home just two weeks ago, they stuffed Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense into a locker en route to a dominant 35-10 win in Week 4. The momentum of that performance didn't carry into Week 5, though, as the Cincinnati Bengals scored 38 points and had 442 total yards, both of which were season highs.
The Ravens managed to come back and win 41-38 in overtime.
Through five weeks, Baltimore hasn't been the same defense that was the league's best last season, allowing the fewest points per game and leading the league in sacks and turnovers. The Ravens have enjoyed plenty of success against rookie quarterbacks, going 24-7 against them in the regular season with John Harbaugh as their head coach.
While Baltimore's success against rookie quarterbacks is nothing to dismiss, Harbaugh knows how difficult the task of stopping Daniels will be.
"He's been one of the best in the league for five games, so far, as a rookie," Harbaugh told reporters. "He plays [differently] than Joe Burrow. Every quarterback plays their own unique way. Similarities, differences, there is always that part of it, but we just have to look at him and how he fits into their offense, and [we have to] prepare for their offense – run by him – and that's a big challenge. I mean, we've got our hands full with that."
The Ravens (3-2) and Commanders (4-1) will square off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
