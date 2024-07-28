Ravens Provide Injury Update on Three Rookies
The Baltimore Ravens have officially completed their first week of training camp, but they did so with a few prominent rookies nowhere to be seen.
Those rookies are edge rusher Adisa Isaac, a third-round pick from Penn State, cornerback T.J. Tampa, a fourth-round pick from Iowa State, and Yvandy Rigby, an undrafted free agent from Temple. Prior to training camp, Baltimore placed Isaac on the non-football injury list and Tampa on the PUP list. Rigby's status is more uncertain, though, as the 24-year-old has missed each day of practice without much explanation.
Until Saturday, that is. After practice, which officially concluded the first week of camp, head coach John Harbaugh provided an enlightening update on the rookie trio.
"[With] Rigby, those guys are [working through a] soft tissue, lower leg [injury] – the typical things that happen to rookies sometimes coming off the combine and all that," Harbaugh told reporters. "Adisa has been struggling with that since before the Combine. [For] Rigby, [it's been] since right around getting here – the Combine or whatever. Tampa had the sports hernia surgery, so those are all not unusual [injuries].
"[It's] certainly frustrating for those guys. They want to be out here, but you can't bring them out too soon, or they do it again, and then you have [to wait] another five to six weeks. So, we're trying to do right by those guys, and honestly, hold them back just a little bit, so when they come back, they're ready to go."
Tampa was thankfully able to take part in OTAs in May and early June, as he had his surgery after minicamp. On the other hand, Isaac has been out since rookie minicamp just after the draft.
There's no telling when exactly the rookies might be back on the field, but hopefully it's soon for both their sake and the team's.
