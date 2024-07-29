Former Ravens Safety 'Way More Blessed' With Steelers
As if the rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers wasn't fiery enough, the burning hatred between them has only grown stronger this offseason.
That increase in intensity mainly has to do with linebacker Patrick Queen, who signed with Pittsburgh in March after a Pro Bowl season in Baltimore. Queen has quickly leaned into being on the other side of the rivalry, taking multiple shots at his former team and flat out stating he wants to embrace the villain role.
Now, another Raven-turned-Steeler is following in Queen's footsteps. Safety DeShon Elliott, who spent the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore, is now enjoying life on the other side of the rivalry.
"I got drafted there [Baltimore], so for those first four years, it was home," Elliott said in an interview with KSKA. "I always was excited to play here [ Pittsburgh]. I was all excited when we played those away games here, but being on the other side of it, I'm way more blessed to be here. I feel great being here. It feels like home for me. It feels like this is where I belong, so I want to work my butt off to be able to play here as long as I can."
Despite growing up in Dallas, Elliott, 27, became a Steelers fan as he played for a youth football team of the same name. Even though he ended up going to Pittsburgh's biggest rival to start his career, it didn't stop his admiration of the Steelers or head coach Mike Tomlin.
"Exactly what everyone thinks. That's a hard-nosed football team led by a fantastic head coach," Elliott said. "And no matter what, he's gonna make sure we pull out a win. He's gonna try his best, make sure his guys are ready [and] prepared every Sunday."
Over his three seasons in Baltimore (he missed his entire rookie year with a fractured forearm), Elliott accounted for 109 total tackles and seven passes defended while starting 22 of 28 games played. He spent 2022 with the Detroit Lions and 2023 with the Miami Dolphins before returning to the AFC North this offseason.
