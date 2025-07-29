Ravens Reward Veteran Pass Rusher After Career Year
Since joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, Kyle Van Noy has enjoyed quite the career renaissance.
Van Noy, 34, had been more of an off-ball linebacker, but has pretty much exclusively played as an edge rusher in Baltimore. He's excelled at his new position, racking up 21.5 sacks in 30 games as a Raven. His 12.5 sacks last year not only led the team, but placed him at fourth in the entire league and earned him his first Pro Bowl selection.
A performance like that deserves a reward, and the Ravens were happy to oblige.
According to Over The Cap, the Ravens have added $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses to his contract, which averages out to $29,412 per game. It's not an entirely new contract, but it is still a well-earned reward for the veteran.
Of course, the question surrounding Van Noy is how long he can continue playing at this level. Again, he's entering his age-34 season, so there is some cause for concern.
However, Van Noy is confident he can keep up this level of play.
"I'm in Year 12, so that's different," Van Noy told reporters Thursday. I know what I'm doing; that's different, and honestly, I'm just trying to still get better. This will be my third season here, comfortably, and then just getting better at the pass rushing stuff. [I'm] always working to get better.
"I felt like I did a lot of good things last year, and I led the team in sacks, QB hits [and] think TFLs. There's so many more plays to be made to help the team out, but also help other guys out — not just myself— just helping the team get better, insert myself a little bit more, just [getting] more comfortable as a team and hungry to get back to where we keep failing, which is the playoffs."
Van Noy is entering the final year of his contract, but with how well he's played over the past two years, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him stick around beyond this season.
