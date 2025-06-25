Ravens Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Relishes Mentor Role
Prior to finally finding a home and enjoying the most successful stretch of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy had been a bit of a journeyman defender during the first eight years of his career. He played for four different teams over that span, winning a pair of Super Bowl titles, making many impactful plays and accruing a wealth of knowledge.
In a Monday appearance on the NFL Network's "The Insiders", one of the topics that Van Noy opened up about was how he has not only embraced, but enjoyed, being a mentor to his younger teammates over the years.
“You hear about all the stories of the guys that have played for one team their whole career but there’s a couple of us that have bounced around and have had success and I’m one of those guys,” Van Noy said. “I’ve been able to help out so many young players.”
Through his journey and stints with different teams, he has been able to impact and share his wealth of knowledge with so many more young players who he otherwise wouldn’t have been able to have if had just played for one team for the bulk or entirety of his career.
One of his former proteges who is especially proud of how far he has come since their time together is Minnesota Vikings veteran outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. They both got voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time in their respective careers in 2024 after reaching double figures in sacks.
They played together for one year with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and like Van Noy until he arrived in Baltimore, Van Ginkel was a hybrid player who played both on the edge and off the ball until he found a home at the SAM spot in Minnesota and earned a new deal this offseason as a result. Van Noy led the Ravens with 12.5 sacks while Van Ginkel finished second on the Vikings with 11.5.
“That kind of being my young guy in the league and seeing the success that he’s had in Minnesota,” Van Noy said. “Another guy who ended up getting a huge contract was Christian Wilkins [and I’m] super proud of what he has done in the league at the [defensive] tackle position.”
Some players Van Noy is currently mentoring on the Ravens that he is extremely proud of and happy to play alongside are two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, and outside linebackers Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and rookie Mike Green.
Despite being 34 years old, Van Noy is still playing at the highest level of his career with the Ravens, where has been able to focus on primarily being a pass rusher. His 21.5 sacks over the past two years since joining the team early on in the 2023 season not only lead the team but is tied with Nik Binitto of the Denver Broncos for the 10th most in the league over that span.
"I feel like I've been one of the best in the NFL at doing so the last two seasons," Van Noy said. "I just want to continue to shine and continue to make game-changing plays and continue to get back into the playoffs and get to that last game. That's our team goal. That's what we want to do."
