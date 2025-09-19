Ravens OT Off to Fast Start
Keeping Lamar Jackson healthy is paramount to the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl ambitions, and that starts with the big boys up front.
The Ravens' offensive line has been a point of contention for a while now, particularly the guards, and there have been some ups and downs to start the season. Lamar Jackson has already been sacked five times (he was sacked 23 times all of last season), but if not for his world-class elusiveness, that number might be much higher.
If there's one offensive lineman that's been pulling his weight early on this season, however, it's right tackle Roger Rosengarten. According to The 33rd Team, Rosengarten has yet to allow a single pressure on 55 pass block snaps this season, making him the only player in the NFL with 30+ pass block snaps to not allow a pressure yet.
What makes it even more impressive is that Rosengarten routinely matches up against some of the best edge rushers in the league. It was Myles Garrett against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, and it will be Aidan Hutchinson against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
"Every week, you go against probably one of the best [pass] rushers in the NFL, and that's definitely been a highly-paid position," Rosengarten told reporters. "Those guys disrupt games, so it's part of my job and the rest of the offensive line's job to minimize those guys' [opportunities] for making plays. But, I think if we clean up a lot of the stuff before the snap happens – being on the same page and all that stuff – I think if we trust our technique, we'll come out good."
Rosengarten playing so well is especially critical in a time where so many quarterbacks are taking beatings. Five starting quarterbacks have already suffered injuries just two weeks into the season, including Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow, which will have a huge impact on the AFC North race.
Rest assured, Rosengarten knows how important his job is.
"Oh, absolutely. Especially as an offensive tackle, you're going against the best edge rushers in the National Football League, and those guys are getting paid big money go get to the quarterbacks," Rosengarten said. "So, it's our job to protect them, and thankfully [with] Lamar [Jackson], we have such a good player where he can make multiple guys miss at one time. But, regardless, I think holding up the pocket, [having a] strong pocket – especially on the edges and interior – it's our job to protect those guys."
