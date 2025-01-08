Browns' Myles Garrett Shares Wholesome Moment With Ravens Rookie
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten has come quite a long way in a short amount of time.
A second-round rookie from Washington, Rosengarten began his NFL career in just about the worst way possible, allowing a strip sack against Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones. Since then, though, he's steadily grown throughout the season, and has become an anchor up front in recent weeks.
As a sign of how far he's come, Rosengarten held his own against one of the league's very best pass-rushers in Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, and in turn, received some well-earned respect from the All-Pro.
Tuesday's episode of "Hard Knocks," which is following the entire AFC North late in the regular season and into the postseason, showed Rosengarten asking Garrett for a simple request during Saturday's game.
"I know I'm a nobody," Rosengarten said. "But, if I could get that jersey after?"
Garrett clearly wasn't having any of that self-depreciating talk. Not only did he agree to the jersey swap, but gave the rookie some words of encouragement as well.
"Hey, you're in this league. Y'all are winning games, y'all looking great. You ain't never a nobody," Garrett said. "I got you."
Garrett and the Browns had a forgettable season to say the least, finishing 3-14 and contending for the No. 1 overall pick. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has never been afraid to speak his mind, so seeing him lift up a rival even as a tough season came to a close is pretty wholesome.
Rosengarten, meanwhile, will get his first taste of playoff action on Saturday night as the Ravens host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. Hopefully, those kind words from Garrett can inspire him going into the postseason.
