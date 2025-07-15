Ravens' Lamar Jackson Gets Bold Prediction
The Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get over the hump in the postseason for the past several years. So will the 2025 season be any different?
Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks so as he predicts Lamar Jackson will be the next quarterback to win a Super Bowl.
"I'm going Lamar. It has to be Lamar. It's the third year in a row for Baltimore. It just is," Orlovsky said. "They got to go win it. This is the third year that we've sat here and said, 'That's the best team.' Two years ago, they had the No. 1 defense in football and they fell short. And then last year, they had the No. 1 offense in football and fell short. This is the best roster in the NFL, outside of Philadelphia. It's offensive line is going to be top three. Lamar's coming off arguably his best season in the NFL. Their perimeter players are fantastic."
Jackson did play some of the best football of his career last season. In 2024, he threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushed for 915 yards and four more scores.
However, that production did not lead to Jackson's third NFL MVP. Maybe that will give him a little extra motivation in 2025.
Orlovsky does believe that all of the Ravens' downfalls have been due to the mental aspect of the game.
"They've got to remember who they are when it matters the most," Orlovsky added. "Last year's a dropped two-point conversion away from maybe being a different narrative. It has to be Lamar."
Orlovsky also notes that wide receiver Zay Flowers' absence in Baltimore's 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs was significant. But if the Ravens can stay healthy and stop inflicting self wounds, 2025 may finally be their year.
