Raven Country

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Gets Bold Prediction

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be very close to winning his first Super Bowl.

Aaron Becker

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to launch the ball during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to launch the ball during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get over the hump in the postseason for the past several years. So will the 2025 season be any different?

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks so as he predicts Lamar Jackson will be the next quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

"I'm going Lamar. It has to be Lamar. It's the third year in a row for Baltimore. It just is," Orlovsky said. "They got to go win it. This is the third year that we've sat here and said, 'That's the best team.' Two years ago, they had the No. 1 defense in football and they fell short. And then last year, they had the No. 1 offense in football and fell short. This is the best roster in the NFL, outside of Philadelphia. It's offensive line is going to be top three. Lamar's coming off arguably his best season in the NFL. Their perimeter players are fantastic."

Jackson did play some of the best football of his career last season. In 2024, he threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushed for 915 yards and four more scores.

However, that production did not lead to Jackson's third NFL MVP. Maybe that will give him a little extra motivation in 2025.

Orlovsky does believe that all of the Ravens' downfalls have been due to the mental aspect of the game.

"They've got to remember who they are when it matters the most," Orlovsky added. "Last year's a dropped two-point conversion away from maybe being a different narrative. It has to be Lamar."

Orlovsky also notes that wide receiver Zay Flowers' absence in Baltimore's 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs was significant. But if the Ravens can stay healthy and stop inflicting self wounds, 2025 may finally be their year.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Aaron Becker
AARON BECKER

Aaron Becker is a Baltimore Ravens beat reporter for On SI, delivering original reporting for one of the NFL’s premiere franchises. He previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers beat for Pittsburgh Sports Now and Yardbarker from 2022 to ’24. Becker began his career working in communications for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019 to ’21 and Kansas City Chiefs from 2021 to ‘22. He graduated from Point Park University with a B.A. in broadcast reporting.

Home/News