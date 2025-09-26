Ravens' Run Game Struggles Should Raise Concerns
The Baltimore Ravens have had a clear, effective identity as a ground-and-pound offense for years now. The threat Lamar Jackson poses with his legs automatically makes any rushing attack dangerous, and the addition of Derrick Henry last season made Baltimore's offense that much more of a nightmare for opposing defenses.
So far this season, however, the ground game has been shockingly average.
Henry rushed for just 50 yards on 12 carries, but nearly half of those yards came on a 22-yard touchdown on the opening drive. Jackson also wasn't all that effective on the ground, rushing for only 35 yards on six carries.
The Ravens also rushed for just 45 yards as a team in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, so this marks the first time in the Jackson era that they've been held to under 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games.
Actually, though, the Ravens' run game hasn't been a complete disaster, but more of a feast-or-famine situation. They have an explosive run rate of 20.3 percent, by far the best in the NFL, but their rush success rate of 42 percent (per Pro Football Reference) is the worst in the league. For a team with both Jackson and Henry, that's shocking to say the least.
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke about the Ravens' struggles on the ground against the Lions.
"We never really got a rhythm running; it's probably the best way to put it, because longer runs will come as the game goes on," Monken told reporters. "We never really got in a rhythm of running it. [It had] something to do with them, something to do with the flow of the game [and] something to do with just calling it and execution."
Some will point to the absence of star fullback Patrick Ricard as a reason for the struggles, but Monken doesn't believe that to be the case. At least, he doesn't believe it's the only reason.
"Some of it has, but Zaire [Mitchell-Paden] has done a great job, and that's just an excuse. There are still the execution piece and the scheme piece that we have to be better at it. That's the way it is. These guys are pro players; whoever we put out there, we have to be able to run it and throw it."
The Ravens are at their best when they can control the game on the ground, but they haven't done much of that this season. If they want to get back on track, getting their ground game going is an absolute must.
