Ravens' Derrick Henry Not Over Costly Fumble
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been one of the best running backs in the league over the past decade, if not the best, and a major factor in his success has been his ability to take care of the football.
In his first nine NFL seasons, Henry only fumbled 20 times and lost just 10 of those. For a player who has led the NFL in carries in four separate seasons, and finished near the top several other times, that's extremely impressive.
So far, though, the 2025 season has been a very different story. Henry has already fumbled three times in as many games and lost two, both coming in the fourth quarter of losses. This marks the first time in Henry's career that he's fumbled in three-straight games.
For comparison, the 31-year-old fumbled just three times all of last season and only lost one. He had 325 carries in 2024 while he has just 41 so far in 2025.
It's been an uncharacteristic start for "King Henry" to say the least, and he's not happy about it.
"[Shoot], I'm still pissed off. I'm still mad at myself," Henry told reporters this week. "I'm my worst critic, so I don't try to harp on it too much. I talk to my family and the people that I get advice from. My teammates, I lean on them, but at the same time, it's a problem I have to get fixed, so I'm working on it. I'm working as hard as I can to get this issue resolved, and it's tough right now. It's just been consecutive weeks, back-to-back-to back, which is crazy.
"Nobody can fix it but yourself, so I've got to accept it like a man. Everything that comes with it, I accept, because it's my responsibility to take care of the ball for this organization."
Even with the rough start, Henry's track record with taking care of the ball is still very good, and head coach John Harbaugh believes he'll fix the problem in no time.
"As he said, he's his own worst critic. I like to say he's his own best critic. He is very, very accountable," Harbaugh said. "When somebody cares so much about what they're doing, and they're so accomplished – so talented and so good, works so hard – as a coach, you just can't worry about that. I don't worry about that. He wants to be his best even more than I want him to be great, and I want him to be great really a lot."
"To a high degree, I want all of our players to play at the highest level. When you have players that feel even more strongly about that than the coach does, well they should, because it's their career. They're the owner of their career, but he certainly does, and I'm not worried about Derrick Henry at all."
