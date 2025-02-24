Ravens Shockingly Linked to Star DB
The Baltimore Ravens definitely require some assistance in their secondary, as they finished 31st in the NFL in pass defense this past season.
It was certainly uncharacteristic for a Ravens team that has always been known for dominant defenses, but they definitely had a weak spot in their defensive backfield in 2024.
Baltimore is entering free agency with a rather shaky financial situation, but the recent salary cap increase may give the Ravens an opportunity to land a player you wouldn't have expected heading into the offseason.
Connor Burke of Ebony Bird went through a few names Baltimore could potentially pursue now that it has some more money available, and one very intriguing player surfaced: San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward.
"Ward’s contract could be on the more lucrative side, but with a combination of cuts and restructures, the Ravens could submit a competitive offer," Burke wrote. "It’s clear Baltimore needs a new starting corner on the outside, and Ward could be the guy. In 2023, he was named to his first Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors."
Ward wasn't quite as dominant this past season, finishing with 54 tackles and seven passes defended in 12 games. However, he is probably the best cornerback on the market, and last year, he racked up 72 tackles, five interceptions and 23 passes defended.
The 28-year-old has plenty of playoff experience, as well, as he spent the first seven years of his career between the Kansas City Chiefs and the 49ers.
The Ravens currently have Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey at their two cornerback spots, but rumors have persisted that Baltimore could possibly cut ties with Humphrey.
Either way, the Ravens could use another defensive back, and Ward is definitely one of the best ones available. We'll see if Baltimore can afford him.
