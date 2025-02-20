Ravens Veteran Uncertain About NFL Future
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy may be the oldest player on the defense, but as he showed this season, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.
Van Noy, 34, was a monster this season with a career-high 12.5 sacks, the most on the team and the fourth-most in the league. He now has 21.5 sacks since signing with the Ravens early last season, showing that he took it personally when he went unsigned through the 2023 offseason.
A month away from his 35th birthday, though, Van Noy has to make a tough decision on whether he wants to continue playing.
"We're still talking about it," Van Noy told The Baltimore Sun before Super Bowl LIX. "I would like to, but there's things that still need to be talked about."
Van Noy has one year remaining on his contract at a $6.1 million cap hit, and he might be a candidate for a short-term extension this offseason. Given his production over the past two years, it would be a well-deserved extension.
Ultimately, it's going to come down to Van Noy's own decision more than any contract matters.
"My want to is still there, that's for sure," Van Noy said. "I can still play at a high level. But it's something where they have to make a decision, too."
At this point in his career, Van Noy has little left to prove. He already won two Super Bowls during his days with the New England Patriots, and he finally earned his first Pro Bowl selection this season, albeit as an alternate. By almost any standard, he has forged a career to be proud of.
If he still has the drive, though, there's no doubt that the Ravens would love to have their top pass-rusher back for another go around.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!