Ravens RB Derrick Henry Breaks PFF Record
Derrick Henry came to the Baltimore Ravens with high expectations, but even the most optimistic fans probably didn't expect him to play as well as he did.
Henry, 31, rushed for 1,921 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per attempt, the best of his career. If not for a generational season by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Henry may have taken home his second Offensive Player of the Year award.
If there were somehow any doubts as to how special Henry's season was, Pro Football Focus just put them to bed.
According to PFF's Mason Cameron, Henry's 93.5 rushing grade was the highest in the site's 19-year history. His overall grade was even better at 94.2, the highest of any running back this season.
"PFF’s Best Runner from the 2024 Season was not just prolific in regards to this past season, he was historically great," Cameron wrote. "Henry’s 93.5 rushing grade this season was the highest ever recorded in the PFF era (since 2006). Despite some expecting a dropoff at age 30, Henry’s motor is unceasing. The bruising back led all qualifying backs in yards per carry (6.0), first down rushes (105) and missed tackles forced on carries (88) – all of which land in the top eight in PFF history."
Even with his outstanding production, this was only Henry's second-best season from a statistical standpoint. In 2020, he rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 yards with the Tennessee Titans to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors. Still, he was absolutely phenomenal in 2024, especially considering it was his first season with a new team.
Henry signed a two-year contract last offseason, meaning he's now entering the final year of said contract. However, the Ravens have been vocal about wanting to extend him, and he recently said he wants to retire in Baltimore, he should be around for the long haul.
