Ravens Superstar Among MVP Favorites
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is fresh off of a season where many expected him to win the Most Valuable Player award for the second consecutive year.
However, Jackson lost the award to Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback who beat the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round.
While Allen's postseason heroics against the Ravens took place well after the voting for the award concluded, Jackson finds himself going toe-to-toe with Allen for next year's MVP honors.
DraftKings listed Jackson and Allen as co-favorites to win the MVP for next season at +550.
The other quarterbacks in the top five were Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow at +650, Kansas City Chiefs legend Patrick Mahomes at +750 and Washington Commanders Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels at +900.
Jackson finished the 2024 season with his best showing yet in an NFL season, throwing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also ran for 915 yards, which was the best among all quarterbacks in the league.
Even though those numbers were better than what he was able to accomplish in the two seasons where he won the MVP award, he came in second to Allen, who threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.
The biggest reason behind Jackson losing the award likely had to do with the Ravens' overall success. In 2023, the Ravens were No. 1 in the AFC standings ahead of the Bills and Chiefs, but this year wasn't the case. Baltimore finished 12-5, giving the team the No. 3 seed in the conference.
So, if Jackson wants to win his third MVP, the team will have to help him out in the win department.
