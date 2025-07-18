Ravens Should Make One More Trade Before Season
The Baltimore Ravens are entering the 2025 season with one of the best rosters in the NFL, but no roster is perfect. That is why the Ravens should consider making at least one more addition before Week 1.
If they do, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report thinks Baltimore should look to add another veteran offensive lineman.
"The Ravens are currently expected to enter the season with a fairly young offensive line, especially on the right side," Holder writes. "While Roger Rosengarten and Daniel Faalele got plenty of valuable experience last year, it couldn't hurt to explore the trade market and see if a veteran lineman — or two — is available just in case of an emergency."
Starting capable offensive linemen are very difficult to find this time of year. Veteran guards Brandon Scherff and Shaq Mason headline the most noteworthy names available on the open market.
However, it will also be hard to find any teams willing to part with offensive linemen, and that price tag may not be worth it in the long run, anyway.
The best time for the Ravens to add another offensive lineman will likely be NFL cutdown day as teams around the league trim their rosters down to 53 players. Until then, they should focus on getting a close look at their young talent at training camp, which officially kicks off next week.
Baltimore has plenty of it with players like Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland, Rosengarten and Faalele looking to take another step this season. The team also added rookies Emery Jones Jr., Carson Vinson and Garrett Dellinger in the 2025 NFL Draft.
So while it wouldn't be a bad idea for the Ravens to add another offensive linemen, it's also not a necessity, only further proving that they seem primed to contend for a Super Bowl once again this year.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!