Ravens Fall in Latest Power Rankings Despite Win
Most national pundits still haven't changed their view of the Baltimore Ravens, even though they're coming off a lopsided 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. While the consensus belief is that they are still a top 3 to 5 team in the league, some pundits weren't moved much by them beating a team they were heavily favored to triumph over. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 3.
Sports Illustrated: 4 (Last week: 3)
A rebound beating of the division rival Browns in which the Ravens really flexed the depth of their roster helps Baltimore avoid an 0–2 pitfall from a year ago. The Joe Burrow injury, while incredibly unfortunate, also would seem to take some perceived stress off the shoulders of the prohibitive division favorites. With Kansas City reeling, it’s time for Baltimore to plant its flag in the AFC. - Conor Orr
ESPN: 4 (Last week: 3)
The two-time MVP has already put himself in position to win a third award by totaling seven touchdowns and no turnovers. This is the fifth time in the past 20 years that a quarterback reached that mark in the first two weeks. The previous four quarterbacks to achieve it -- Peyton Manning (2013), Patrick Mahomes (2018 and 2022) and Jackson (2019) -- all went on to win NFL MVP. Now, can Jackson keep it up against a Lions defense that has allowed four touchdown passes and made one interception this season? - Jamison Hensley
The Ringer: 4 (Last week: 3)
Veteran defensive back Marlon Humphrey publicly challenged his teammates’ maturity level coming into the weekend, echoing head coach John Harbaugh’s sentiment during the week of practice. The Ravens’ biggest weakness over the years has been closing out games, playing too lax and allowing opposing teams to hang around long enough to steal victories, and that’s exactly what had happened against Buffalo. Sunday was a step in the right direction. Baltimore got into the fourth quarter and strung together a dominant sequence to put Cleveland away, reminding us why this team is always in the conversation among the league’s best—and why it’s so frustrating when we don’t see this level of play consistently. - Diante Lee
NFL.com: 3 (Last week: 3)
It was getting just a tad worrisome when the Ravens hadn’t yet put away the Browns entering the fourth quarter, with the Buffalo nightmare still fresh in our memories. But Baltimore wasn’t about to cough this one up, dominating the fourth quarter and ending any chance of a shocking loss. To the Ravens’ credit, they’ve historically been very good coming off a loss -- especially a tough one. John Harbaugh had his team ready to fight for four quarters, and Baltimore was solid or better in all three phases. It wasn’t a banner game offensively, and Derrick Henry fumbled again. It was a no harm, no foul situation, but there are still a few things to tidy up. - Eric Edholm
Sporting News: 5 (Last week: 5)
The Ravens' offense had a few hiccups from the fourth-quarter mess in Buffalo before rolling in Cleveland, with help from their defense and their old friend Joe Flacco. This was a much-needed get-right game before they prepare to face the Lions, Chiefs, Texans and Rams over the next month. -Vinnie Iyer
Yahoo Sports: 4 (Last week: 4)
Lamar Jackson is now inches ahead of Aaron Rodgers for the greatest passer rating in NFL history. The greatest running quarterback ever is now, by one key metric, the most efficient passer too. That’s a remarkable combination. Hopefully we’re all appreciating a truly great and unique player. - Frank Schwab
The Athletic: 5 (Last week: 8)
The 2013 Denver Broncos hold that title with 606 points. Baltimore is on pace for 689 after its second straight 40-point game to start the season. It did that despite gaining only 242 yards of offense. Lamar Jackson had his 12th career game with four or more touchdown passes and is now the NFL’s all-time leader in passer rating (102.65), according to CBS Sports. - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall
USA Today: 4 (Last week: 4)
They ran for 45 yards Sunday, their lowest total in games played by Lamar Jackson since he became QB1 seven years ago. Yet somehow their point total (41) against Cleveland nearly matched the rushing output. But no more coasting for the Ravens, who are about to face 2024 division winners each of the next four weeks. - Nate Davis
Pro Football Talk: 4 (Last week: 4)
It’s a lot easier to hold a lead against the Browns than the Bills. - Mike Florio
Bleacher Report: 4 (Last week: 3)
The result looks a lot different when the Ravens aren't facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Specifically, Baltimore's defense played with far more intensity and urgency. Granted, the Browns still moved the ball at times. But the Ravens swarmed throughout the contest and created a couple of turnovers. Middle linebacker Roquan Smith was particularly good with 15 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Ravens offense is going to be difficult for any opponent to handle with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in the backfield. As long as the defense plays complementary football, Baltimore is a legitimate Super Bowl contender capable of competing with the league's best. - Brent Sobleski
CBS Sports: 5 (Last week: 5)
After their tough loss to the Bills, they responded in a big way against the Browns. That's the Ravens team we expect to see. - Pete Prisco
New York Post: 4 (Last week: 4)
Starting against former mentor Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson shook off a slow start — the Ravens had four first downs in the first half — and threw four touchdown passes in a 41-17 rout of the Browns. Four of the Ravens’ five touchdowns were either scored by the defense or set up for a short field for the offense. Devontez Walker scored twice. - Ryan Dunleavy
Fox Sports: 4 (Last week: 3)
They let a bad Browns team hang around a little too long before blowing them out of the water. When the Ravens offense is clicking on all cylinders, it’s hard to stop. It would’ve been harder if RB Derrick Henry had more than just 11 carries for 23 yards. - Ralph Vacchiano
Sharp Football Analysis: 2 (Last week 2)
Cleveland hasn’t beaten the Ravens in Baltimore since 2023, the only victory in their last 10 trips to M&T Bank Stadium. Sunday upheld the status quo, with the Ravens finding help from some unexpected receiving depth to bury their long-struggling rivals. Second-year wideout Devontez Walker and second-stringer Tylan Wallace combined for 3 touchdowns on their 4 receptions to bring the team to a league-leading 81 points in two games. - Will Mauro
