Ravens Star TE Will Make Season Debut vs. Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is active and will make his season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced.
Likely, 25, broke his foot in late July during training camp. He has slowly but surely worked his way back to playing shape, and was a full participant for the first time since the injury on Friday.
Even after that, though, head coach John Harbaugh didn't definitively state whether or Likely would play in Kansas City.
"It just depends on what's best for us and the team, in terms of – we'll watch the tape [and] see how [Likely's practice data] numbers look," Harbaugh told reporters. "It's going to be a tough environment. He's practiced [for] one week, but he looked really good, so is he ready to go in there, in this game, against those guys and play at the top, top level and help us win the game, or is somebody else more suited? But, he could do it. He looks good to me. I think he looks good, and we'll just have to see if it's the best thing for us on Sunday, and we haven't really decided that yet."
If the Ravens had placed Likely on injured reserve prior to the season, he would've missed at least the first four games as he recovered. They opted not to, though, and they now get him back a game early as a result.
However, the Ravens are still dealing with plenty of injury issues elsewhere. Defensive tackle Travis Jones is inactive for this game, which means they don't have a single starting defensive lineman available after placing Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington on injured reserve. That will absolutely be a challenge against a Patrick Mahomes led offense, but they did load up the line by signing Brent Urban and elevating C.J. Okoye and Josh Tupou from the practice squad.
Additionally, three more veterans in cornerback Jaire Alexander, fullback Patrick Ricard and Kyle Van Noy are inactive as well. The Ravens already ruled out Ricard before the game, and he has till yet to play this season, and listed Van Noy as questionable. Alexander had no prior injury designation, but has been dealing with a nagging ailment since training camp and hasn't played since Week 1.
Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was also questionable before the game, is active.
