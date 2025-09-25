Ravens Hopeful Isaiah Likely Can Return vs. Chiefs
No team in the NFL has scored or is averaging more points per game through the first three weeks of the 2025 regular season than the Baltimore Ravens. They've racked up 111 total points with an average of 37 points per game and aren't even at full strength.
The already high-powered unit could be getting another key weapon back in time for their massive Week 4 matchup on the road with the Kansas City Chiefs. This week, fourth-year tight end Isaiah Likely, who has missed the first three games while recovering from foot surgery, was the only player listed on the injury report who took part in practice, albeit on a limited basis.
This marked another positive sign that he is nearing the time when he could make his 2025 debut after having been out of commission since early training camp and having to slowly ramp back up. It was the fifth straight day he was on the field in some capacity, dating back to the last practice before the Ravens' Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Likely's gradual progress prompted a report to ask head coach John Harbaugh whether he had any hope that the dynamic playmaker would be able to suit up and contribute in Kansas City. To this, he responded, "Yes, yes, I do." When asked a follow-up question about how big a role he could have if he does indeed make his debut against the Chiefs, Harbaugh almost playfully speculated that it could be "huge."
"He could be out there every snap, or he might not be; it's hard to say, but he's out there practicing," Harbaugh said. "In all seriousness, he's out there practicing. He looks good, he had a good day, but we weren't at full speed today. So, we'll see how he does tomorrow when we get up to speed, and I'm looking forward to that."
When healthy, Likely is one of the best tight ends in the league and a matchup nightmare for linebackers and defensive backs alike. His best and most prolific game of the 2024 campaign was the season opener against, coincidentally, the Chiefs. He was an absolute beast in that game, hauling in 9 of his 12 targets for 111 receiving yards and a touchdown. Likely also nearly had the game-tying score to force overtime but his foot was declared out of bounds in the back of the end zone.
In his absence, three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews got off to a woefully low start to the season in which he had just 2 catches for 7 yards before exploding in Week 3 during the Ravens 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.
The eighth-year veteran looked like his vintage self going up against talented coverage linebackers and one of the best safety tandems in the league, catching all six of his targets for a game-high 91 receiving yard and a pair of touchdowns.
Having their elite tight end duo back would make the Ravens offense even more dangerous through the air as well as on the ground, as Likely is a good downfield blocker and has been great as a lead blocker of Lamar Jackson on quarterback option and zone read plays. In the final year of his rookie deal, the former fourth-rounder is chomping at the bit to prove he's every bit worthy of the lucrative contract that is in store for him, whether its an extension to stay in Baltimore or break the bank elsewhere.
