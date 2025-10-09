Ravens Still Looking for Key Component on Trade Market
If recent moves proved anything, the 1-4 Baltimore Ravens are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure they can fix their defensive problems.
They made a tough decision with trading away outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers, along with a Day 3 draft pick. In exchange, they also got a Day 3 draft pick, but got the help they needed in the secondary with safety Alohi Gilman.
While the defense has been inconsistent in many areas, the most critical one has been in the secondary. They needed support at safety after the unit had been ranked 31st against the pass, allowing a staggering 262.2 yards per game this season.
Gilman will at least be able to help in that front. While he doesn't get a ton of targets thrown his way at safety, he has allowed just 50% of his 12 targets to be caught. If that holds up, it would be the lowest of his career.
Adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad will also boost the secondary with a veteran who has won the Super Bowl. Gardner-Johnson's exit from the Houston Texans last month was messy, but he can still play at a high level, as he is more of an aggressive defensive back who lays bigger hits and creates turnovers.
With the secondary seemingly being solved for now, that leaves the Ravens with some big questions at pass rusher. Oweh's loss is a big one despite the fact that he's had zero sacks through five games. He still lead the team with five quarterback hits.
Every Ravens fan's main question is whether the team will stick with what they have at pass rusher or make a move. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told the press on Wednesday that the team is keeping its options open.
"I think so...[our] guys will be in there, their reps will ramp up...then I'm sure until the trade deadline those are gonna be conversations that will be had."
For the time being, Tavius Robinson and Kyle Van Noy will be the guys whom the team can lean on off the edge. They will look for their second-round rookie, Mike Green, to take a leap in his development.
The Ravens have already proven that they are willing to make a deal with any team. They are trying to do whatever they can to get the defense in the right position as the unit is having one of its worst seasons in franchise history.
What else will Baltimore have up their sleeves before the trade deadline next month?
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!