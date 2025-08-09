Ravens Stock Change: Undrafted Rookie Skyrockets, Backup QB Tanks
The Baltimore Ravens opened up the 2025 preseason with a decisive 24-16 victory at home over the visiting Indianapolis Colts. There were several standout performances by players who boosted their respective chances to make the team and carve out roles, but there were also a handful of players who hurt their odds of doing either with poor outings.
Stock Up
ILB Jay Higgins: No player's stock his hotter coming out of this game than the undrafted rookie out of Iowa who showed just why he should've gotten his name called at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft. The former All-American made a trio of tackles, including two solos, but where he made his presence felt the most was in coverage. Higgins came up with an interception by corralling an errant pass underneath and then forced a turnover on downs to end the Colts' final drive of the game by batting down a pass at the line of scrimmage on fourth down.
RB Keaton Mitchell: If there was any lingering doubt that the 2023 undrafted gem wasn't back to his old self, he squashed it definitively with his outing in the opener. Not only was he explosive through the line and sharp with his cuts, but he also ran with an impressive amount of power, breaking several tackles from second and third-level defenders, including on his 22-yard touchdown run. Even though Mitchel tied for the second-most carries with nine, he led the team in rushing by more than 10 yards with a game-high 68 yards.
OLB Adissa Isaac: Soft tissue injuries hampered the 2024 third-round as a rookie last year, but nothing was holding him back from wrecking shop against the Colts as he recorded four total tackles, including one for a loss and a third-down sack that set up the next player on the list for their biggest play of the night.
WR LaJohntay Wester: The sixth-round rookie was a dangerous all-purpose playmaker in college and showcased that same dynamic ability in his preseason debut by leading the team in receiving, punt returning and all-purpose yards on Thursday. After ripping off an impressive return on his touch of the game, Wester outdid himself with his second by taking it nearly the length of the field for a touchdown. As a pass catcher, he averaged over 20 yards a catch thanks to the leaping grab he had to adjust to make and came down with for a 30-yard gain.
RB Rasheen Ali: The second-year pro also flashed some impressive all-purpose potential by nearly taking his lone kickoff return opportunity the distance on a 69-yard return. He finished the drive off with back-to-back carriers where he showed nice vision and lateral agility on his way into the end zone for a touchdown.
CB T.J. Tampa: After seeing sparse playing time on defense as a rookie, the second-year pro was called upon to play the entire game after the injury to rookie Bilhal Kone and he stepped up to the challenge. He finished with the second-most total tackles on the team and tied for the lead in pass breakups with a pair.
K Tyler Loop: All eyes were on the sixth-round rookie in this game as it was his first as a pro, and both fans and pundits alike were wondering if he'd carry over his consistently strong practice performances into live action. He started well by making all three of his point-after attempts before missing his first field goal attempt just wide left, but rebounded by drilling a 52-yarder on his last attempt of the night. He also made a strong solo tackle on one of his kickoffs to prevent the returner from potentially going the distance.
DB Jalyn Armour-Davis: The fourth-year pro came into training camp and the preseason needing to show he could stay on the field because his ability hasn't been what has held him back in his first three seasons. He showed both on Thursday with a strong performance that included breaking up a pair of passes, one of which could've been an interception, and he made a nice solo open-field tackle to prevent a first-down conversion in the final minute of the first half.
OLB David Ojabo: The former second-rounder is another fourth-year pro who needs to prove he can stay on the field in addition to making plays to secure a spot on this year's loaded roster and he also delivered. While he came off the edge unaccounted for and untouched, he not only finished the play with a sack, but he did so with such ferocity that he put Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson out of commission with an injury. Ojabo finished with two solo tackles, including one for a loss.
DB Beau Brade: The second-year pro was able to make the team last year as an undrafted rookie due in large part to how well he played in the preseason and he is off to another strong start to this year's exhibition slate. Not only did Brade finish as the Ravens' leader in both solo (6) and total tackles (7), but he was constantly in the right place at the right time to make a play on the ball or bring down a ball carrier in the open field. He also recorded a pass breakup deep down the right sideline, proving he has range and can do more than just play in the box.
OLB Mike Green: The second-round rookie continued to live up to the hype in his preseason debut as he took on and defeated blocks on the edge against the run and showed incredible bend as a pass rusher when getting underneath and around the would-be blocking attempts.
Stock Down
Backup QBs: It was a collectively poor performance by veteran Cooper Rush and second-year pro Devin Leary as they combined to go just 5-of-16 for 59 passing yards, no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. While Rush's turnover looked like defensive pass interference that was called incorrectly, Leary's was just a bad late throw he forced over the middle of the field when the offense was in scoring position. The 2024 sixth-rounder needed to show that he had made some strides from what was a lackluster preseason in his rookie year and displayed anything but.
OG Daniel Faalele: The fourth-year pro was one of three projected starters who opened the game, and he had the ugliest rep of the bunch by far when he got bulldozed into the backfield on the Ravens' third drive of the game for an eight-yard sack that made third-and-long a fourth-and-forever, which resulted in their first punt. His run blocking was still solid, but his pass protection left much to be desired for a player who rounded into shape by the end of last season to the point he was named a Pro Bowl alternate.
ILB Teddye Buchanan: While Higgins was busy making plays in coverage, his fellow rookie who got selected in the fourth round gave one up when he got beaten inside by Colts first-round tight end Tyler Warren for an 11-yard gain and needed Tampa's help to bring him down for his lone tackle of the game. It wasn't all bad for the former Cal and UC Davis standout as several players sang his praises postgame when it came to communicating and getting others lined up as the MIKE linebacker, which meant he wore the green dot and relayed the defensive play calls. While his roster spot is not hanging in the balance, he now has more competition for the starting WILL spot, along with third-pro and incumbent, Trenton Simpson.
