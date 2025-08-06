Ravens DC Hints at Secondary Rotation
When the Baltimore Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander during the summer, it was widely assumed that ninth-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie, who they brought in less than three months earlier in the spring, would naturally get bumped down the depth chart.
According to second-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr, that couldn't be any further from the truth. When asked how close the competition for the No. 3 cornerback spot is to being the first man up to line up across from second-year pro Nate Wiggins when four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey moves inside to the slot between the two seasoned pros, he laughed at the notion that it's a cut-and-dry either-or situation with his response.
"It's funny, because both of those guys know they're going to play," Orr said Monday. "They're going to play, they're going to be used. You're going to see those guys out there at the same time. So, I think that's a decision if coach [John Harbaugh] wants to make it, but I'm not really looking at it as a competition. They're guys that are going to play for us, so I'm not looking at it as 'ones' or 'twos.' We both know those guys are going to be out there for us when it's time to kick it and get rolling."
On Saturday, Ravens senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Chuck Pagano praised Awuzie for his high football intelligence and physical stature, as well as expressed a belief that he could play a versatile role that could include both safety and even dime linebacker in heavy defensive back sub packages.
"He's a quick study. He's played for a long, long time, so he understands. He knows how to play. He's always in the right spot," Pagano said. "[If] you get in a pinch, you can't have enough guys like 'Chido' that have versatility, position flexibility like that. So, that's a bonus for us for sure."
With the additions of Alexander and Awuzie in free agency, selection of rookie safety Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and the return of established starters like Wiggins, Humphrey and All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens boast the most talented secondary in the league. Strong arguments were made that they had a similar claim ahead of last season, before a disastrous start quickly dispelled them.
Heading into the 2025 season, Orr thinks the Ravens' revamped secondary is in a "really good spot" as they continue to establish and build up their chemistry on and off the field.
"We're able to move those guys around, and they're able to transition seamlessly, so it's good," Orr said. "I think you guys have been out here, and you've seen them make plays. [The Ravens'] offense is not an easy offense to go against. It's not an easy cover, and we've made our fair share of plays. So, I think the secondary is in a good spot. I think if you ask any of those guys, [they'll say that] we're not where we need to be at. We're not where we want to be at. So, that's the goal – to keep [coming] out here [and keep] getting better, so when it's time to kick it off, we're ready to roll."
With so much talent in the backend, the Ravens believe they can get even more creative with how they can dial up blitzes and creative pressures. It was an element of their scheme that was missing in the second half of the 2024 season after they made some personnel changes to stabilize their reeling secondary.
"When you have DBs, [and] when all of them can cover like that, and they cover well, it opens up a lot for us up front," Orr said. "Whether it's bringing pressure, whether they're getting into four-man games, it allows us to do a lot of different things. It's not just man coverage, [it's also] zone coverage. Those guys are really versatile players, and really smart players. They have ball skills, so you want to switch it up. You don't want to just be a man [coverage] all the time as well."
The biggest beneficiary of all the additional talent that has been injected into the secondary is Hamilton, who made a name for himself by being the ultimate defensive chess piece in a hybrid safety role where he could line up in the slot, on the edge, at off-ball linebacker and either safety spot. His ability to be deployed from anywhere along the formation in coverage, run support or as a pass rusher was key to the Ravens finishing with the top-ranked defense in the league.
"I think it allows us to do that," Orr said. "It could be in a different way – without saying too much – it could be in a different way, but I think it'll allow us to really maximize his skillset."
