Ravens Rookie LB Reflects on Becoming a Starter
After spending the first four years of his collegiate career starring for UC Davis at the FCS level, Teddye Buchanan thought making the jump to the FBS at his dream school, the University of California, Berkeley, was a huge step. His first start against a top-notch program came on Sept. 7, 2024, against Auburn.
Exactly a year later to the date, he made his NFL regular-season debut for the Baltimore Ravens and was in a heavy rotation at the WILL linebacker spot against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Seven days after that, he started his first career game as a pro against the Cleveland Browns, which, despite being a significantly higher level of competition, didn't faze him.
"[I] never [had] really played in an SEC environment," Buchanan said. "We were on the road. So, I think back to moments like that and other big games last season, that [was] a jump and then just doing another jump this year. I definitely think my experience has helped a lot."
The Ravens selected Buchanan in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 129 overall with the expectation that he'd come in and contribute on special teams and play meaningful snaps on defense. Just two games into his regular season, he's doing that and more as he went from narrowly outsnapping incumbent Trenton Simpson in the season-opener to hardly coming off the field this past week and finishing with a career-high 6 total tackles.
Buchanan first started turning heads with his play in OTAs, and his stock has gradually risen with each stage, starting with training camp, carrying over to the preseason and now at the onset of the regular season.
"There's definitely a jump, I would say, between those three phases, but I think that's the gradual progression of football," Buchanan said. "That's kind of how we structure things here; you're building up, so you'll be ready when those moments come, and I feel like that's held true so far."
One of the best resources a rookie entrusted with a starting role early on can have at their disposal is an experienced veteran. Luckily for Buchanan, he gets to line up next to arguably the best player in the league at his position in Roquan Smith, who has been voted First Team All Pro and to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons since joining the Ravens midway through the 2022 season.
"It's invaluable," Buchanan said about playing next to Smith and having him as a mentor. "I've talked about it many times, but 'Ro' is a quarterback. He's the quarterback of our defense and [while] standing right next to him, I get to hear everything he's saying, and obviously, I'm taking in whatever he says, and it's helped me a ton."
When it comes to strides Buchanan believes he has made since becoming a pro, he cited his overall comfortability in his new environment on and off the field as the area he has come the furthest.
"You're a rookie coming into an NFL team, NFL locker room, it's different, and just adjusting to that, getting to know the guys, getting to know [the] Baltimore [area] and just everything – it was completely new," Buchanan said. "Just getting acclimated in really every single way has kind of been how I've progressed so far."
As much as Smith has aided him in expediting the acclimation process, Buchanan has also helped the eighth-year veteran elevate his play as well because of the command over the WILL spot he is already showing while also learning to play MIKE.
"I feel like my strengths are just knowing [what] my job is and playing hard really," Buchanan said. "There's a lot of different things – I am a versatile player, but yes, those are my strengths."
Last year, Smith wasn't free to make as many splash plays because he spent half of the season having to overcompensate for the lack of consistency next to him after Patrick Queen departed in free agency in the offseason. Against the Browns, he had one of the best games of his career with a game-high 15 total tackles, including 3 for a loss, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, which earned him the first AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors of his career.
"I'm not surprised that [Smith] won it this week, and I'm happy he did," Buchanan said. "He probably should have won it earlier."
As far as where he goes from here, Buchanan is already a pretty advanced player in coverage and fits the run well playing alongside Smith, but he still believes he can improve in all aspects of his game.
"I've played two games in the NFL, so there's a ton of improvement for me, and I feel that every single time I step on the field every time [and] every single time I step on the practice field, [I have that opportunity]," Buchanan said.
