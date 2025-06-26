Ravens in Top 10 For Key Offensive Ranking
The Baltimore Ravens offense is one of the best in the NFL and there are many factors that have led to that being the case.
The Ravens had the talent with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but his game has been elevated in the past two years with Todd Monken as his offensive coordinator.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin ranked all 32 offensive playcallers in the NFL, and Monken came in at No. 8.
"In his second season with Baltimore, Monken orchestrated one of the league’s most dynamic and balanced offenses," Austin wrote.
"The Ravens finished second in Offense+ after finishing first in total yards (424.9 yards per game), third in scoring (30.5 PPG), and fifth in third- and fourth-down conversion rate (48.5%). Baltimore also scored a touchdown on an NFL-best 74.2% of its red-zone trips."
"The Ravens’ ground game, powered by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, dominated headlines, but the most significant leaps came through the air. Jackson took a step forward as a pocket passer, benefiting from the concepts of Monken’s system."
"Baltimore enjoyed success without a true alpha wideout, which speaks volumes. Coaching elite talent may overshadow the work Monken’s done, but he’s been able to get the most out of his weapons."
The only people higher than Monken on Austin's list were Sean Payton (Denver Broncos), Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs), Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers), Kevin O'Connell (Minnesota Vikings), Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears), Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams) and Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers).
Monken and the Ravens offense was one of the best in the league last season, and there's reason to believe it can get even better in the 2025 campaign.
With DeAndre Hopkins serving as another weapon for Jackson, the Ravens are loaded on offense. That should be the key to a potential Super Bowl run this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!