Ravens WR Appreciates Role Teammates Played in Big Payday
After finally having his long-awaited and highly-anticipated breakout campaign in 2024, the Baltimore Ravens rewarded fifth-year wideout Rashod Bateman with a contract extension for the second year in a row earlier this month.
The 2021 first-rounder appeared in every game for the first time in his career last season after injuries ravaged his first three seasons in the league. He set new career highs across the board with 45 catches on 72 targets for 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
With his injury woes behind him, Bateman was finally able to strengthen his on-field chemistry with two-time MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it showed in all the tight-window throws and vertical shots that the two of them consistently connected on.
In a recent appearance on "The Lounge" podcast, Bateman talked about how being able to continue building and playing alongside Jackson was a huge factor that went into his desire to remain a Raven for the long haul.
“No matter what I went through, [Lamar] always knew I could be a weapon for him,” Bateman said. “He always told me on the side, always supported me, even last year before I got paid, he looked at me before the season started and said ‘We gonna get you paid’. And shout out to him because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him trusting me and believing in me to go out there and make plays.”
Jackson believed that Bateman would break out in a big way before he even believed it himself and the unwavering faith his franchise quarterback showed in him “meant a lot.”
“We got [general managers] and owners but in the football world, Lamar is technically our boss,” Bateman said. “If you don’t treat it like that, in this league, you’re in for a rude awakening. You got to have respect for your quarterback and that’s how you’re going to continue to develop that chemistry and continue to win.”
In the modern game, the best offenses usually have two high-quality starting receivers with game-breaking potential. Being paired with a partner like Zay Flowers who is the Ravens' unquestioned No. 1 overall pass catcher gives Bateman more one-on-one opportunities to create separation and get open since opposing teams often either double-team or roll their coverage to wherever he is on most passing plays.
That was the case early and often last season which paved the way for Bateman to be not only one of the most explosive receivers in the league last year but also one of the most efficient. Last season, he ranked first among all NFL pass catchers with 40-plus catches with 77.8% of his receptions resulting in a first down or touchdown (35 of 45).
“I ain’t never seen a receiver like him,” Bateman said. “I know he’ll continue to shine and bring his element to the game. That’s my bro. If it wasn’t for Zay, I wouldn’t have got paid.”
Bateman said “it felt good” to prove not only himself right about the heights he could achieve but those who never stopped believing in and standing up for him.
“They go out in the media and speak on me well and speak highly of me so to be able to go out there and back that up for them, I think is what is most important to me,” Bateman said.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!