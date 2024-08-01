Ravens LB Excited for Reunion With College Teammate
It's not too often that college teammates get to reunite in the NFL, but two Baltimore Ravens defenders have been given that opportunity this offseason.
Linebacker Trenton Simpson, a 2023 third-round pick, and cornerback Nate Wiggins, a first-round pick, previously starred for the Clemson Tigers' ferocious defense. Now, they reunite up in Baltimore, looking to pick up right where they left off.
Even months after the draft, the two are still extremely excited to play together once more.
"It's been awesome," Simpson told reporters Wednesday. "Just us being at Clemson and growing together, winning some games together, [and] being on the ACC championship team with [Nate Wiggins] was awesome. But [I'm] just seeing him come in every day, competing. I mean, he's young, just like I was last year, so him asking 'Marlo' [Marlon Humphrey] questions, 'B. Steve' [Brandon Stephens] questions, it's awesome, because the vets we have in this organization are taking all the guys under, and I feel like that's good to help improve a lot of guys' careers."
In 2022, Simpson and Wiggins were key pieces of a defense that allowed just 20.1 points per game, good for third in the ACC. Then last season, Wiggins stayed behind and led a defense that was statistically even better, allowing just 19.9 points and a conference-low 278.7 yards per game. Wiggins was rewarded for his efforts with a first-team All-ACC selection.
Clearly, the two make a good pairing.
"Trenton Simpson, we just talked when I was on [my] visit [to Baltimore]," Wiggins told reporters after the draft. "I feel like he's going to [play] a big role in my part when I get there, because he'll work with me. He knows how to carry himself, so he will be a big role in my part."
Simpson will assume the starting middle linebacker role alongside Roquan Smith, replacing the departed Patrick Queen. Wiggins is exact role isn't clear yet, but he will definitely be a key part of the secondary.
As the two get ready to truly start their NFL careers (Simpson played just 46 defensive snaps as a rookie), they know they'll always have each other to lean on.
"He was really just like, 'It's a passionate organization just like Clemson,'" Wiggins said. "It gives off a Clemson vibe, and now it's home. I'm happy to be here."
