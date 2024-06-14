Ravens Center Ranks Among NFL's Best
As the Baltimore Ravens continue to figure out their starting offensive line, they can rest easy knowing that there are no questions at center.
Tyler Linderbaum, the No. 25 pick in the 2022 draft, has emerged as one of the top centers in the game in very short order. The Iowa product is coming off an outstanding second season in which he didn't allow a single sack and took just four penalties, and he seems poised for more success in 2024.
Before that though, Linderbaum's standing in the league was reaffirmed when he placed third on Pro Football Focus' recent center rankings. The only players ranked above him were Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs and Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions.
"After taking like a duck to water in his rookie season, Linderbaum went one better and improved in his sophomore campaign," PFF writes. "He improved his overall grade from 74.7 to 78.3, including a dramatic shift in his pass-blocking grade from 54.7 to 76.1. He also allowed just 15 pressures without a single sack in 2023.
"The sky is the limit for one of the best young emerging offensive line talents."
As it stands, Linderbaum is one of just two Baltimore offensive linemen to have their starting job locked up, with the other being Ronnie Stanley at left tackle.
There's no question that the Pro Bowl center will be key to the Ravens' offensive success once again this season, and considerin he has met or exceeded every expectation so far, it's safe to say that the team has full confidence in him.
