Ravens Urged to Sign Son of Former NFL Superstar
The Baltimore Ravens have to be feeling very good about what they were able to accomplish on the ground against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Both Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson ran all over the Cowboys' defense all game long.
When everything was said and done, Henry carried the football 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson, on the other hand, picked up 87 yards and a score on 14 rushing attempts.
Clearly, things are in a very good place when it comes to those two leading the way for the offense.
However, Bleacher Report thinks that the Ravens should consider adding more depth behind Henry.
In their recent article about potential moves teams should consider before Week 4 action, they suggested that Baltimore should consider signing the son of a former NFL superstar. That player is none other than running back Frank Gore Jr., who is currently on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.
"The Ravens are choosing to carry a thin backfield on the active roster right now. Derrick Henry and Justice Hill are the only active tailbacks to shoulder the rushing load with Lamar Jackson. It's a fine approach because it keeps Patrick Ricard on the roster, but the Ravens also don't have a long-term answer at running back on the roster right now. Plucking Frank Gore Jr. off the Buffalo Bills practice squad would give them a young power back who could learn the offense and be ready to go if Henry or Hill is injured."
Gore has not played in a game so far during his rookie season. However, he did showcase quite a bit of potential during his college career.
During his four college seasons at Southern Miss, Gore racked up 759 carries for 4,022 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 75 passes for 692 yards and four scores.
Bringing in Gore would be cheap and it could offer the Ravens a long-term option if he develops right. Learning behind Henry would be extremely beneficial for Gore.
This isn't a move that needs to happen, but it could offer Baltimore a luxury. Gore has a similar running style to Henry and if the coaching staff can develop him, he would be a solid depth option behind the "King."
