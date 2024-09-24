Ravens Coach Explains Mark Andrews' Lack of Playing Time
To say it has been a slow first three games of the season for Mark Andrews would be an understatement.
Through three games, Andrews has only had six catches for 65 yards, including not registering a single catch in the Ravens' 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The former All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler only played in 33 percent of the team's offensive snaps, his fewest in a game that he didn't suffer an injury since Dec. 8, 2019, and it was the first time he went without a catch since Oct. 23, 2022, and the third time it has happened in his career.
While Andrews' lack of production and playing time through three weeks could be a cause for concern, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh noted a lot of had to deal with the personnel groups they used against Dallas and that he isn't the only player to see their playing time cut considerably if the gameplan calls for it.
"It's probably going to be a part of the gameplan each week – and a lot of it is how the game goes, too," Harbaugh said. "But Mark [Andrews] did what he was asked to do in the game – it just turned out that way. It wasn't like he wasn't on the pass routes – he could've been thrown the ball; it just didn't come his way. The blocks came his way. He was out there blocking those guys, and he did a great job."
By comparison, Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely played 66 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He only had one catch for four yards in the win over Dallas.
While Andrews playing in under 35 percent of the team's snaps could be worrisome, there's no disputing that Baltimore was able to find success with and without him on the field. Baltimore ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Derrick Henry led the way with 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Lamar Jackson ran the ball 14 times for 87 yards and a score.
Harbaugh credited his team's success to the blocking by each unit on offense, including Andrews and Likely.
"The perimeter blocking was OK the first two weeks, [but] it was outstanding in [yesterday's] game," Harbaugh said. "Mark Andrews might have had three [or] four pancakes. Isaiah Likely – he was out there reaching guys. The wide receivers had our best blocking game in a long time."
Baltimore (1-2) will look to stay in the win column on Sunday when it hosts the undefeated Buffalo Bills (3-0) On Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
