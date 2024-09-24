Ravens Finally Get Improvement in Crucial Area
Throughout the first two weeks of the season, the Baltimore Ravens' new-look offensive line was the center of discussion, and not in a good way.
From not being able to open up holes in the run game to Lamar Jackson being under durress constantly, there's been no shortage of problems up front. There were always going to be growing pains with new starters at right tackle and both guard positions,but few expected there to be this many.
Credit where it's due, though, the unit is coming along, and Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys was easily the best performance of the season.
In pass protection, the line allowed no sacks and only one quarterback hit on Jackson. The two-time MVP may not have had to throw often, but he had plenty of time when he did have to.
After the game, Jackson gave a special shoutout to starting right guard Daniel Faalele, who had been the subject of criticism more than any other lineman so far.
"At the end of the day, [Faalele] is getting paid to do what he's supposed to do, and he busted his behind each and every time," Jackson said. "It's not like he's trying to mess up. All of us make mistakes out there on that field. But, he came in clutch for us today, and I want the same people who were giving him that doubt to praise him and give him that credit for what he deserves."
In run blocking, the line was even better. Derrick Henry and co. had plenty of huge holes to run through, as the Ravens finished with 274 rushing yards while averaging over six yards per carry. Like his quarterback, Henry also gave a shoutout to the big boys up front after the game.
"Like you said, [there was] a lot of criticism [around the offensive line], and I was letting them know, 'I believe in [you all]. We've got to do this together,'" Henry said. "It's not an individual thing – we're all tied in together. It's not going to be perfect – I'm [going] to make a mistake and be wrong when they did their job right and vice versa. It's a long season, so [there's] going to be adversity. As long as we stick together and believe in one another, then we'll be good."
The Ravens still have a lot of issues to work out, but at the very least, what was once their biggest problem is now significantly less of one.
