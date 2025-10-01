Ravens HC Addresses Roster Depth Concerns
The Baltimore Ravens are stuck in a dark hole entering Week 5. They find themselves mired deep in injury hell with no clear way out, with their 1-3 record making for about as grim a start to the season as any fan could have imagined for the team's first month.
Their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was depressing for much of Baltimore, and not only because the Ravens' all-time record against the Chiefs sustained another unnecessary blow. The Ravens, who were saddled with a depleted defensive line that was already underperforming when healthy, took a few more hits in the lopsided 37-20 loss that went all the way up to star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the player they can't afford to lose above anyone else.
Head coach John Harbaugh, fresh off of blasting the coaching staff for their underwhelming play-calling earlier this week, now has to look ahead and brace for the never-ending slew of injury-related questions he'll have to field for the rest of the year, which have already begun in preparation for Week 5.
"We could sit here and you could ask me about every single guy, and it's a fairly long list. Who's got time for that?" he said in a mid-week media appearance.
"We'll get as many guys back as we can, but we're also preparing for not having some guys back."
He was certainly dealt a dirty hand this week, having sustained a number of dramatic injuries in that most recent losses, with the potential absence of his multiple-time MVP at quarterback doing him no favors in trying to stay afloat through the frustration. But he's already had to talk more about All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard more than he's bargained for, who still sounds like he's a long ways away from making his season debut.
The one major loss he expects the public to come to terms with is Nnamdi Madubuike, their star linebacker who's absence won't do the hampered defense any favors. The team's only accounted for four total sacks, with Madubuike and his pair of takedowns leaving the ground defense more vulnerable than ever after the team announced his season-ending neck injury.
And Harbaugh, having been gifted with a name-filled defense, now has to deal with what happens when his brittle run-stoppers and pass-rushers show their age. Kyle Van Noy and Roquan Smith are two of the other most popular names along the line's edges, and they, too, haven't indicated any specific timetable for return. It's up to Harbaugh to try and make things work in the meantime.
