Ravens Continue Plummeting in Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens' Week 4 collapse to the Kansas City Chiefs went well beyond the team's standard failure to meet the moment against other league-wide contenders. They entered with a length absence list, and only added to it with a fresh batch of injuries sustained over the course of the 37-20 beatdown. Even with their sub-.500 record through the first month of NFL action, most publications won't go as far as to put the battered contenders in the bottom half of their respective power rankings, though they did drop on virtually every list.
Sports Illustrated: 13 (Last week: 4)
"Speaking of bad defenses, the Ravens are simply victims of the early-season injury bug. Just look at this list of players who got banged up on Sunday alone: Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins. This…atop three defensive tackles, their edge-setting fullback and Kyle Van Noy. Are we really overreacting to a slow start when Jake Browning and a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers are the other quarterbacks in this division?" - Conor Orr
ESPN: 15 (Last week: 7)
"The two-time NFL MVP left Sunday's loss midway through the third quarter with a hamstring injuryand did not return. Coach John Harbaugh declined to say whether Jackson would play inWeek 5 against the Texans, which creates more concern for a Ravens team that has started 1-3. Baltimore has struggled mightily without Jackson in the past. The Ravens are 4-10, including the playoffs, over the past six seasons when Jackson hasn't started. If Jackson is sidelined, Cooper Rushwould get his first start for Baltimore." - Jamison Hensley
The Ringer: 10 (Last week: 5)
"Baltimore’s been projecting an air of confidence all month in spite of its rocky start, as though it were waiting to flip a switch and play like a contender. Last week, Safety Kyle Hamilton went as far as to say that Ravens fans have been “spoiled” by the team’s success, and I expected that kind of arrogance to translate to their play once their backs were against the wall."
"Instead, Baltimore flopped against Kansas City. The Chiefs offense was able to do whatever it wanted against the Ravens defense, while Baltimore’s offense gave the ball away in crucial situations (again). Worse, more injuries are piling up, and it seems like the mask has been pulled off this team. There’s nothing about Baltimore that screams playoffs right now, let alone the Super Bowl." - Diante Lee
NFL.com: 16 (Last week: 7)
"Last week, I held my cards on the Ravens. This week, I have no choice but to fold -- at least for now. Sunday's blowout loss at Kansas City dropped them to 1-3, and Lamar Jackson had multiple turnovers before leaving the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Even if Lamar's health setback is not serious, the Ravens' troubles appear to be just that. They're getting wrecked defensively, and they suddenly can't pass block for Jackson."
"He wasn't the only one to get hurt in Kansas City; joining him were LT Ronnie Stanley on offense and Roquan Smith, Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey on defense. Furthermore, John Harbaugh announced on Monday that Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the season. The Ravens' next three games are in Baltimore, with a much-needed bye in the middle, but they really need wins to avoid falling farther into the abyss."
- Eric Edholm
Sporting News: 13 (Last week: 9)
"The Ravens and their mounting defensive injuries keep becoming a bigger problem, giving up too much in the way of big pass plays and tough running in the red zone. They're lucky the AFC North seems weaker, but at the same time, they are in an early hole to the Pittsburgh Steelers." -Vinnie Iyer
Yahoo Sports: 14 (Last week: 7)
"Last season, the Ravens started slow on defense and turned it around. It’s hard to plan on that year after year. It’s even harder with injuries. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck)is done for the season and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) will miss multiple games. The Ravens might be in trouble." - Frank Schwab
The Athletic: 15 (Last week: 10)
"The Ravens drafted 11 players this spring, but only six made the 53-man roster.Starks, the first-round safety, is third on the team with 24 tackles and has a tackle for loss. Second-round edge rusher Mike Green had five tackles Sunday but is still looking for his first sack. He's tied for 1lth among rookies with five quarterback pressures, and his pressure rate is only 5.6 percent." - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall
USA Today: 16 (Last week: 7)
"They don't leave Baltimore again until Oct. 30, their bye coming in Week 7. Is it sufficient time to get this battered roster − namely QB Lamar Jackson and his bum hamstring − healthy in time to dig out of what could very well become a deeper sinkhole?" - Nate Davis
Pro Football Talk: 15 (Last week: 10)
"The bottom is dangerously close to falling out for the Ravens." - Mike Florio
Bleacher Report: 15 (Last week: 8)
"The Ravens were expected to be one of the top challengers in the AFC this season. After only a month, it may be time to reassess realistic goals for Baltimore.It's too early to panic and wonder if the 1-3 Ravens are legitimately bad. After all, their three losses have come against three presumed title contenders. However, it's looking like Baltimore doesn't belong in that Super Bowl contender category."
"Injuries were already a concern before the Ravens watched Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley and Roquan Smith leave Sunday's blowout loss. The defense isn't good. It's hard to pinpoint what the offense does well aside from letting Lamar Jackson play hero-ball. Oh, and Jackson's hurt, too."
"Can the Ravens battle back and make the postseason? Maybe, but right now, their focus should be on doing the fundamental things right and getting back in the win column." - Kris Knox
CBS Sports: 16 (Last week: 11)
"They are 1-3, Lamar Jackson is hurt and the defense is awful. This is not the start we expected to see." - Pete Prisco
New York Post: 10 (Last week: 5)
"Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring strain and seven defensive starters did not finish the game against the Chiefs. Panic time? It’s close. But you can’t ignore that the Ravens’ three losses are against the Chiefs, Lions and Bills – three of the NFL’s top five teams. Derrick Henry’s strange season continued, with just eight carries for 42 yards." - Ryan Dunleavy
Fox Sports: 10 (Last week: 7)
"A 1-3 team in the top 10? Save your complaints. The Ravens' three losses are to the Bills, Lions and Chiefs. That said, their defense stinks and if Lamar Jackson’s hamstring keeps him out a while, they won’t be this high for long." - Ralph Vacchiano
Sharp Football Analysis: 10 (Last week 5)
"The Ravens showed their age for the first time in a long time this past week as they were beaten in every facet of Sunday’s trip to Arrowhead. Justice Hill’s pair of scores made this game appear a lot more respectable than it was, as Lamar Jackson committed a pair of costly turnovers and exited the game early while the Chiefs scored on 7 of 9 drives. Concerns now surround Jackson’s health, underscoring this abysmal 1-3 start." - Will Mauro
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!