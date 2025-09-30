Ravens Sign Former First-Round OL to Practice Squad
The Baltimore Ravens will be the latest stop for fourth-year interior offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who they signed to the practice squad on Tuesday, a week after he was waived by the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles for the third time in less than a month.
Green is a former top 20 pick, having originally been selected No. 15 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans coming out of Texas A&M. He was traded to the Eagles along with a fifth-round pick in a trade early in the offseason back in March in exchange for veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-round pick.
After failing to earn the starting right guard spot in Philadelphia that was vacated by the departure of another former first-round redemption player, Mekhi Becton, who departed in free agency, Green didn't make the final 53-man roster and re-signed to their practice squad.
Coming into the league, the former First Team All American selection and Lombardi Award finalist for the nation's top college offensive lineman, Green was lauded for his prowess as a run blocker. However, as a rookie, he started 14 games and finished as the lowest graded guard in the league per Pro Football Focus among linemen who played a minimum of 10 games. Last year, he finished near the bottom again, coming in at 132 out of 136 guards.
Green missed his entire second season in the league due to a shoulder injury and started 9 of the 12 games he appeared in for the Texans last season, and was on what was one of the worst units in the league when it came to both run and pass blocking. In the two seasons he has played, Green earned overall PFF grades of 38.6 in 2024 and 37.7 in 2022, both of which were well below the league average of 60.
With the Ravens, Green will be reuniting with offensive line coach George Warhop, who was his position coach as a rookie in 2022. While fans will be clamoring for him to come in and eventually overtake Daniel Faalele as the Ravens' starting right guard, it is highly unlikely that he'll be able to get up to speed quickly enough to make an impact anytime soon.
Nevertheless, the team was in need of interior offensive depth. They waived veteran Sam Mustipher, seventh-round rookie Garrett Dellinger opted to sign to the Cleveland Browns practice squad after getting waived and 2024 seventh-rounder Nick Samac was signed off their practice squad to the Carolina Panthers 53-man roster earlier this month.
