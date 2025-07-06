Ravens WR Preview: Three's Company
For years, one of the main criticisms of the Baltimore Ravens was their lackluster receiving corps, with some going so far as to claim they were wasting Lamar Jackson's potential.
Now though, those criticisms are a thing of the past.
The Ravens now have three standout wide receivers in Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and newcomer DeAndre Hopkins. Not only are they all capable options in their own right, but they each bring distinct skills to the table.
Flowers, the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the Ravens' No. 1 option, but in a bit of an unconventional way. He's obviously very capable of excelling as a traditional wideout, as his 77 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns last season go to show. However, he is particularly effective on short passes or even as a runner, though he improved significantly in catching the deep ball last season.
Last year, the Boston College product became the first Ravens receiver to make the Pro Bowl as a receiver (meaning no return specialists), but his season ended on a sour note due to injuries. The Ravens definitely missed him in the playoffs, and he's eager to get back on the field and make an impact once again.
"Do better than I did last year," Flowers said of his goals for this season. "Top everything that I did last year or prove everybody who says I can't. Whatever I can't do, try to prove to everybody, just show them I can do it. I'm just showing myself I can do it, honestly."
Bateman, the No. 27 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, broke out in a big way last season. After a pedestrian start to his career, the Minnesota product caught 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns (the second most on the team behind tight end Mark Andrews) in 2024. He earned himself a handsome extension earlier this offseason, so he'll look to prove his worth again in 2025.
Finally is the new addition to the group in Hopkins. One of the best receivers of the past decade, Hopkins joins the Ravens after a subpar season by his standards, as he caught 56 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns. In coming to Baltimore, however, he won't have the pressure to be the No. 1 receiver that he has throughout his career.
Those three are the headliners, but the Ravens have a handful of exciting depth options. Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace and rookie LaJohntay Wester are all speedsters, and when they see the field, they should be able to stretch out opposing defenses. Wallace and Wester should also be a major part of the special teams unit.
When the Ravens take the field this fall, Jackson will have more intriguing options to throw to than he ever has before.
