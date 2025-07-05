Steelers Trying to Imitate Ravens?
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are not only arch rivals, but have been far and away the two most consistent teams in the AFC North for decades now. As such, they're in an arms race with each other, and they're not afraid to take a page out of each other's playbook.
The Steelers in particular have had a very active offseason, recently adding two former All-Pros quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. According to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, Pittsburgh's latest moves not only show a desire to beat Baltimore, but to become it.
"A hundred percent the Steelers are trying to be the Ravens and are trying to defeat the Ravens with their own game," Saunders said. "Let's be honest: If the Steelers win the AFC North, if they go out and they're better than the Ravens, beat them on the field, win the division, that's what they need to do to put themselves in the best possible scenario to go win a playoff game or two.
"The Bengals are a good team and they're a different challenge, but they're ain't nobody [at Steelers headquarters] sweating over the Bengals, even though they're very good, the way they're worried about the Baltimore Ravens. That's just how it is."
Furthermore, Baltimore seemingly set Pittsburgh on this path. The Ravens destroyed the Steelers 28-14 in the Wild Card Round, with Derrick Henry running all over their defense, and Saunders believes that game was the impetus for Pittsburgh's offseason.
"I don't think it's a coincidence that you give up 299 yards rushing in a playoff game and then you go use your first-round pick on a defensive tackle," Saunders said. "Oh, and by the way, another pick on a defensive tackle, and an edge rusher who specializes in stopping the run. And then you sign away Baltimore's biggest linebacker [Malik Harrison]. That happens directly because of what happened in that playoff game."
Saunders even argued that the Steelers' recent acquisition of tight end Jonnu Smith, who came over as part of the Ramsey trade, is an effort to match what the Ravens have at the position with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.
When the Ravens meet the Steelers later this year, they may just see a bit more of themselves in their rivals than usual.
