Ravens DC Goes Viral for Christmas Blooper
Zach Orr's first season as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator definitiely got off to a rough start, but the young coach deserves a ton of credit for his unit's turnaround.
Since Week 11, Orr's defense has allowed a league-low 272.8 yards per game, a stark contrast from where it was earlier in the season. Yes, the players have stepped up their games substantially, but Orr has also put them in a much better position to succeed.
It's clear to see just how much Orr's players love playing for him, and his passion and energy are huge reasons why. In fact, that passion was on full display in Wednesday's win over the Houston Texans.
Ar'Darius Washington made a huge fourth-down stop against Texans running back Joe Mixon at the 1-yard line, and when he made his way to the sideline, Orr was their waiting for them. In a now-viral moment, Orr jumped up and over Washington before falling to the turf.
Washington didn't realize what happened at the time, but was amused to relive it afterward.
"I was just so turnt out there. I don't know. I saw [Orr] flying towards the end, but in the moment, I was just in the moment at that time," Washington said. "[He was] screaming, 'Let's go.'"
Orr seemed to take it in stride, though, as after the game, he posted the clip on his Instagram account with the caption: "Dang I'm going to need an ice bath tonight! Pumped for my guys!"
After all, how could Orr not be excited? His defense just pitched a shutout in front of a national audience on Christmas Day, and the turnaround over the past several weeks has been nothing short of remarkable.
It just goes to show how fans shouldn't rush to judge new coaches after just a few games.
"It's a good lesson for everything else besides football too – keep things in perspective," head coach John Harbaugh said after the game. "You can improve. You can get better. I'm proud of those guys, [Defensive coordinator] Zach [Orr], obviously, spearheading it [and senior advisor] Dean Pees helping us, of course. Let's look at all the players and all the coaches and what a great job they've done.
"But you know what? We're just getting started. We said, 'Alright, it's the January season now. The December season is behind us. It's the January season now.'"
