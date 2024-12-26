Ravens Take Control of AFC North Destiny
For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens had themselves a Christmas to remember.
Marching into NRG Stadium and facing the Houston Texans in a rematch of last year's divisional round game seemed like a tough task, but the Ravens made it look like child's play. Baltimore dominated from the get-go, cruising to a dominant 31-2 victory on the road. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry both had excellent games once again, while Zach Orr's defense continued it's impressive turnaround and held Houston to 211 total yards and no points.
That alone would make for a great Christmas, but what happened earlier in the day made it a truly special one.
In the first of two Christmas games, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 29-10 for their third-straight loss. As dirty as it might be for Ravens fans (and any other fanbase, let's be real) to root for the Chiefs, it was well worth it considering what was at stake.
With their win and the Steelers' loss, the Ravens have now taken control of the AFC North with one game to go. So as long as they beat the Cleveland Browns at home next week, they will clinch their second-straight division title and host at least one playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium.
It seemed improbable that this would happen just a few weeks ago, as coming out of their Week 14 bye, the Ravens trailed the Steelers by two games and did not have the tiebreaker. However, Baltimore playing outstanding football as of late, as well as Pittsburgh's brutal late-season schedule, have turned the AFC North on its head.
Of course, the Ravens still need to go out there and take care of business. They already lost to the Browns back in Week 8, and another loss would open the door for the Steelers to take the division once again. If they keep playing like they have been, though, there are few teams that can stop Baltimore.
