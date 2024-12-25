Raven Country

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Breaks Michael Vick’s Record

Lamar Jackson stands alone as the Baltimore Ravens dominate on Christmas Day.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts under center against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts under center against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are celebrating a few things on Christmas Day against the Houston Texans.

Not only are they blowing out the Texans, but they have a few extra gifts as well, including one for Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has passed Michael Vick for rushing yards for a quarterback with 6,110 yards.

Jackson entered the day with 6,023 yards, but he has added 87 to that total against the Texans, making him the best rushing quarterback in NFL history despite only playing for just seven seasons and 41 fewer games than Vick.

Vick hasn't played since 2015, and while Cam Newton and Russell Wilson nipped at his heels, they were unable to break that threshold. Instead, Jackson has taken that floor and ran right through it.

Considering the fact that Jackson only turns 28 next month, he still has a lot of yards left in the tank and he could set a new bar that may be close to impossible to break.

The next step for Jackson is to focus on the Ravens' accomplishments for the season to win the AFC North and get his team back to the Super Bowl.

The Ravens lead 31-2 against the Texans midway through the third quarter.

