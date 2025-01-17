Ravens Star Misses Final Practice Ahead of Playoff Matchup
All week long, the Baltimore Ravens have been hoping to see star wide receiver Zay Flowers get back on the practice field. Unfortunately, that has not happened yet.
With the team's likely final full practice underway today before taking on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening, Flowers was still not on the practice field.
ESPN's Jamison Hensley shared that update today, but did note that Flowers was doing "some sort of workout before practice began."
Obviously, there is still a little more time before the Ravens have to make an official decision about Flowers. He could still make a huge jump forward from a health perspective and find his way onto the field against the Bills.
However, this is a very concerning update for the second-year playmaker.
Flowers has been a huge part of the offense all season long. Having to play without him against a team as good as Buffalo would make things much more difficult for Baltimore.
During the regular season, Flowers ended up catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. He was a major weapon for Lamar Jackson and is always a big-play threat.
Should he be unable to play, the Ravens would need both Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor to step up in a big way. Both wide receivers are capable of doing just that.
At this point in time, no one can say one way or the other if Flowers is going to be able to give it a go or not. That decision could very well come down to game time.
Expect to hear more news about Flowers, but for now he did not practive but he was working out.
Hopefully, a more positive update is on the horizon for Baltimore. They could certainly use his playmaking ability in what could become a shootout against the Bills.
